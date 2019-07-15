Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Bruna Abdullah and Rannvijay Singh

Bumping into a mom-to-be

TV host Rannvijay Singh inspects actor and mother-to-be Bruna Abdullah's bump at a promotional event in a Bandra five-star. Pic/Shadab Khan

Knowing what women want

"Men don't contribute in household chores," is a statement that may ring true for many people. But did you know that it's also one of the reasons that women cheat on their husbands? That's what a survey recently conducted by an extramarital dating site for women has found, proving that a spouse's disinterest in daily chores is the reason behind seven out of 10 women cheating on their husbands in India.

They reveal that this non-cooperation can lead to a sense of ignorance in a relationship, and then the problems start creeping in. The issue, they said, was worse in the metropolitan cities where most couples are working. The survey also shared that 31 per cent of unfaithful women have already had an affair. We can't validate the authenticity of the survey, but it sure makes for curious reading.

A ball of a time

It's no secret that Atul Kasbekar is a football fan. He's been quite vocal about his love for English Premier League club Arsenal, and has flown to London to watch his favourite team play multiple times.

But what we didn't know is that the photographer is also a fan of basketball, and found out about it after he posted a tweet about a rather special gift he has received.

It's a basketball signed by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. For the uninitiated, Abdul-Jabbar is the person who has scored the most number points in NBA history, and was as much of a star player as Michael Jordan or Shaquille O' Neal were. We are sure that Kasbekar is as pleased as punch with this gift.

A strange set-up

After an unexciting second season, popular web series Stranger Things' third season released in India. It has got rave reviews, and deservingly so, with a tighter storyline this time and riveting cinematography, too. The Internet can't stop talking about it and now, a popular establishment in Khar has tied up with the show's streaming partner for a takeover of sorts.

With a ceiling mirroring the set-up of the al fresco region (meant to symbolise the idea of the "upside down" in the series) comprising upside down tables and chairs, and a faux pool with the Demogorgon's sketch, the space is perfect for those who are craving a real-time Stranger Things experience. It might be missing Russian spies and our favourite characters, but who said that living vicariously can't be fun?

Allying for a change in mindset

Last weekend, Gaysi Family, a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community, started a thread on Twitter when they curated Me Too India's Twitter handle through the hashtag #QueerToo.

They highlighted the importance of intersectionality, violence in the community and how one can be a good ally. We hope that such discussions become more commonplace.

Channelling a throwback

Tara Deshpande's Twitter account is a minefield for relics. Every now and then, the former actor and now chef shares pictures and nuggets of information that make for major throwbacks. But what is interesting is how this kind of stuff is possible to chance upon only through word of mouth, because no digital or other form of archive can actually document memories.

Sharing a picture from yore, Deshpande wrote, "First shoot MTV 1994. When they made a comeback after being recalled from Doordarshan. Remember the channel V vs MTV wars [sic]." Which does make one think of the scramble you went through as a teen over which channel to watch, incessantly swapping between the two. But an insider, Rohit Vaid — who worked at MTV between 1994 and '96 as a producer of shows, and in Channel V as the executive producer from 1998 to 2000 — told this diarist that the truth was quite different.

"There was competition between the two channels, because they equally symbolised being 'cool' and resonated with the youth. Plus, there was the TRP factor. But in reality, the creative producers at each channel were calling each other up every day and there was a real sense of bonhomie. They were different in that MTV was more anglicised and Channel V was more desi, but more than impacting India's youth, they influenced each other, too."

