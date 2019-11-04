Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Pump up the jam

Shahid Kapoor and a fellow fitness enthusiast exchange notes at a Bandra gym. Pic/Ashish Raje

We love these notes, Baby

One common issue that independent musicians in Mumbai have revolves around marketing their music. Without the backing of any sponsors or labels, they are usually forced to adopt a DIY method, hoping for the best. But now, they have held at hand. CD Baby, the world's largest distributor of independent music, is launching in India. It represents over 7.5 lakh recording artistes, 1.7 lakh songwriters, and has over 9 million songs across 800 genres.

Ritnika Nayan, who will be running the firm's operations in the country, told this diarist, "The idea is to expand our art distribution services and give musicians more information about everything that CD Baby offers, because we also have a lot of partner companies involved in other services. We want to give them first-hand support."

A day we will never forget

Kenneth Juster and Steven Mnuchin

While the rest of the country waits for the pleasant nip in the air that November brings, with the promise of celebrations and a new year thereafter, a part of each Mumbaikar's heart will dread the month forever because the terror attacks that took place on November 26, 2008. This left everyone with painful memories. And it was thus heartening to see US envoy Kenneth Juster, who has been touted as the "inspired choice for Ambassador to India", join Secretary of the Treasury of the United States, Steven Mnuchin, at The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba to pay their respects to the victims of the 26/11 attacks.

The woman behind the lens

(From left) Manobina Roy’s portrait of Jawaharlal Nehru; the photographer mastered the play of light and shade

The significance of Bimal Roy's contribution to film, doesn't require a second thought. But the legacy of Manobina Roy, the director's wife, isn't as celebrated. Recognised to be one of the earliest known women photographers in India, Manobina Roy's first engagement with photography began when she was gifted a Brownie camera. Her passion soon led her to become a member of the United Provinces Postal Portfolio Circle. She continued her photography after marriage at age 17, getting her work published and exhibited. With portraiture being her forte, the portrait of Rabindranath Tagore is considered to be one of the 25 best photographs of the poet. She is also known to have mastered the play of light and shade and chose to photograph in black and white rather than colour. And this month, commemorating Manobina Roy's centerary year, her photographs will be exhibited in a four-day show in Mumbai for the first time at Kala Ghoda gallery ARTISANS' — a homage by her son Joy Roy. This comprises formal portraits of prominent leaders, as well as chronicles of the family.

Pageturners for Mumbai's kids

Founded in 2015, the Peek A Book - Festival of Children's Literature is one of the few programmes in the country that gives children a voice — making them the jury to choose books they love the most across age groups. The shortlist for 2019 includes Mumbai-based authors like Sampurna Chattarji, Jerry Pinto, Shabnam Minwalla, Kautuk Srivastava, and Lavanya Karthik.

"This year, we have lots of books that explore children's relationship with their grandparents and Mumbai has become a hub for children's authors. The winners will be announced on December 1," founder and festival director Lubaina Bandukwala told this diarist.

Fashionably funny

When he saw that he was featured on this page a few days ago for his outfit at a Halloween bash, stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi could not refrain from posting about it, complete with a smartly sarcastic remark. "OMG FINALLY IN THE PAPERS FOR MY FASHION CHOICES. EAT IT FASHION FOLK. EAT IT [sic]," he captioned the photo, which got over 7,000 likes, with fellow comedian Abish Mathew commenting on the way we described Joshi, saying, "Congratulations on being a city-based comedian. Hope the Dubai show makes us international."

