Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Time slides by

A security guard uses the slide as a couch to relax on Sunday at Five Gardens, Dadar East Pic/Ashish Raje

A day in the life of Irrfan Khan



Irrfan with Heggode at the ashram

Everyone is aware of what a classy actor Irrfan Khan was, but not many people know about another side of his — the fact that he championed the cause of activism in his lifetime. Playwright and social activist Prasanna Heggode recently shared photos taken on a day that the actor and his wife spent at Badarwal Gandhi Ashram in Karnataka. The pictures show Khan examining women who are weaving cotton, and he later also interacted with other activists to understand grassroot reality when it comes to agriculture and handloom. Heggode also shared how the place had no bathrooms, and Khan ate food cooked on a wood fire. "Irrfan showed keen interest in every minute detail that goes into activism," he said.

Joining forces

The biggest concert in the country thus far took place online yesterday, with big-ticket names including Zakir Hussain, AR Rahman and Sunidhi Chauhan, and international stars such as Mick Jagger, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas. All the proceeds from the gig will be donated to the NGO, Give India. Musician Ankur Tewari, who was also part of the line-up, told this diarist, "I have performed for online concerts for charity earlier, and since I sensed from the comments that we receive that people are experiencing heightened anxiety, I tried to pick songs that highlighted the positive side to life, instead of showing the glass as half empty"

Pumped up

At a time when zero contact is the need of the hour, Gamdevi's AVL (Advanced Video Lab) Retail has developed a foot-pedal hand sanitiser. This allows the product to be dispensed via pressing your foot against a pedal at the bottom. The store also offers walking sticks with adjustable height that also doubles as a foldable chair as well as laptop storing and charging karts. "As a fabrication business, we have to create products that people are in urgent need of at this moment. We developed it a month and a half ago, and have been supplying to hospitals, societies and other institutions. Delivery is available all over Mumbai and for other cities, courier charges are applicable," founder Kamal Dharamsey told this diarist. The product retails at '2,500 (plus 18 per cent GST) and can be ordered by calling 9819893075.

Dance to a different beat

Theatre practitioner Quasar Thakore-Padamsee is up to something different in the lockdown. He took to his social media recently to share a crowd-funding request for a dance production that he is involved in. Odissi dancers who have had some experience with contemporary dance, Bhavna Pani, Charvi Budhdeo, Namaha Mazoomdar, Nupura Bhaskar and Gia Singh Arora, have come together for a performance themed on silence in dialogue, that was to open in June. "It was a project I was brought on board for as an outsider to help put it together. It's however an exciting time to be producing something during these times. The influence makes its way into the work. Also, we are actually rehearsing over Zoom and that's interesting," Thakore-Padamsee told this diarist. To support the project, log on to ketto.org.

A classical idea

Thane-based Suranjan Trust is an organisation that promotes Hindustani classical music, and the platform is organising a digital competition for the genre. It's called Passion 2020, and Chinmay Lele from the trust said, "The auditions will conducted be in three batches, with May 17 being the last date for registrations. We will send a Google Drive link to the applicants, who will then have to upload a video of them performing, with the shortlisted people performing on Facebook Live by May-end."

