Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Mere Saamne Waali Khidki Mein

Because physical play is temporarily 'out-of-service', kids in a building at Kandivli's Thakur Village show off their toys from the windows. Pic/Satej Shinde

100 days of online theatre



A still from Mote Ram ka Satyagrah

One of the first groups to take the online route since the lockdown kicked in, Asmita Theatre Group's Quarantine Theatre Festival completes 100 days today. This makes it the longest running theatre festival not just in India, but also internationally, claims founder Arvind Gaur.

Every evening, the Delhi-based group webcasts a play from their archives or performs live, often in collaboration with practitioners across the world. Elaborating on his experience Gaur said, "It was our responsibility to engage the audience during this time. We have been able to reach out to more people than ever before; some of our plays saw three to four lakh views as opposed to 300 to 500 in auditoriums before the lockdown had begun."

From linen to mask



Masks being made from linen

In its fight against the pandemic, Diversey, a sustainable solutions provider launched its Linens for Life campaign in Mumbai, over the weekend. With their hotel partners, they convert discarded linen into useful masks through the support of NGOs, thereby also providing income to those involved in producing these masks.

"The initiative addresses both sustainability and employment. We have partnered with leading hotel chains like Taj, Marriott, Oberoi, IHG, Accor and others. In this span we have repurposed close to 40 tons of linen donated by these hotels. We have also partnered with the non-profit Doctors for You," Aurodeepa Rath, corporate communications, Diversey India Private Limited, told this diarist.

Sticking around with Jogen

The latest to come out on Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation's (JNAF) Instagram is personalised stickers themed on painter Jogen Chowdhury's work.

Puja Vaish, director, JNAF, said, "Since there aren't many art and museum-oriented stickers, our designer Aashika Cunha made it possible. Selected elements are drawn and animated. Playful and satirical, Jogen Chowdhury's work features bold and sinuous caricature-like forms that worked well for digital activity, while also encouraging people to look closely at the work."

Let's get real this time



A still from the video of Raahi

The Pride month is upon us and with it comes a colourful celebration of love from all around the world. To add to this spirit, Tinder India has teamed up with popular musician Ritviz and production house Jugaad Motion Pictures (known for their earlier videos with Prateek Kuhad and Ritviz himself) to release Raahi, an LGBTQIA+ anthem that celebrates the community in everyday life. With images of real people and expressions from across the gender spectrum, it's heart-warming, catchy and hopeful in these gloomy times.



Ritviz. Pic courtesy/Facebook

"For me, this was a no-brainer. I couldn't say no. I'm humbled to be part of this celebration, and it feels amazing to be able to contribute in my own way," Ritviz told this diarist about the project. About the present scenario, Taru Kapoor, GM, India-Tinder, shared with this diarist, "While it is unprecedented, it is hard to ignore just how 'all in it together' we really are, and our members are showing us how having to stay at home doesn't mean disconnecting."

And some for the wine

Restaurateur Gauri Devidayal recently took to social media to share the news that Colaba's The Table had received the US-based Wine Spectator Award of Excellence 2020 for its wine programme. It was the only Indian standalone restaurant to make it to the list.

"We received an email informing us of the same over the weekend. It's great news to receive in the middle of the lockdown, and we can't wait to be back at the restaurant and drink wine again," Devidayal, co-founder, The Table, told this diarist.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news