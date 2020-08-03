Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

Booked to chill

A man finds the ideal way to relax, while social distancing, near Girgaum Chowpatty on Sunday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Dharavi hip-hops to the top



A screengrab from the hip-hop video

On April 1, Dharavi detected its first COVID-19 positive case. With a steep rise in cases in the following weeks, it was declared a hotspot. Yet, with tracing, testing and treating, it flattened the curve, earning praise from the World Health Organization. Kar Dikhaya! #AbTumhaariBaariHain is an inspirational bi-lingual hip-hop anthem that pays tribute to this indomitable fight.

Launched by The Dharavi Dream Project (TDDP) and non-profit EkDesh, it features homegrown rappers — MC Josh, Siva G, Amogh Baini and MC Siddhu, who urge people to curb community spread by wearing masks, social distancing, and avoiding stigma and fake news. "Our artistes have used the street form and lingo of hip-hop to urge everyone to unite against COVID-19. Art, information and education, when made accessible, can be powerful tools of change," said Dolly K Rateshwar, co-founder of TDDP.

Time to morph exhibitions

As the pandemic rages on, art enthusiasts are coming to terms with virtual exhibitions by their favourite galleries. To ensure that these patrons get longer durations to enjoy their favourite artworks, SoBo gallery Chatterjee & Lal is experimenting with a new exhibition format.



Gajra (2004) by Hetain Patel. Pic courtesy/Chatterjee & Lal and patel

"Instead of a static, singular display, Outside [the exhibit] will develop and morph over time," explained gallerist Mortimer Chatterjee. A morp-hing exhibition allows the same work to be shown in novel and unexpected contexts, he said, adding, "While a series of displays will be mounted for one exhibition, some works will be retained [and passed on] to another [exhibition], and in other cases, new works will be added." Outside brings together works by Chatterjee & Lal artists along with historical material made during the 20th and 21st centuries.

Ghostly musings in Mumbai

Horror seems to be ruling the world of content across formats. Mumbai-based author Neil D'Silva, known for his works in the genre, is ready with his new title, What The Eyes Don't See, a paranormal thriller. Set for a Wattpad release on August 6, the story revolves around a Mumbaikar whose perfect life is shaken up once he starts getting stalked by a ghost.

"He can't see the ghost, but everyone else can. The thought had been in my mind for a long time and I started writing in December," the author said. Does it include his experiences with the paranormal? "Not really, but I have incorporated some bits of my experience with sleep paralysis," D'Silva shared, adding that the title also add-resses lone-liness.

Daddy's gone domestic

From lifestyle patterns to family dynamics, staying cooped at home for months is changing a lot around and within us. A recent survey conducted by cloth diaper-maker SuperBottoms among 300 families from 25 cities in India found that a positive shift towards equal sharing of parenting and household responsibilities between men and women is emerging.

The study, conducted between May and July, revealed that among Gen Y couples, the lockdown has trained 70 per cent fathers in baby care duties and home chores, including diaper-changing, burping and putting the baby to sleep, among other responsibilities. This is a welcome change as in most families women are expected to tackle these responsibilities. Nearly 65 per cent of the women also stated that they have divided these duties with their husbands almost equally, while 60 per cent mothers said their child is happier when both parents take care of it.

Gift a gadget, make a difference

As schools continue to use the online route, the ground reality is that thousands of students cannot access digital classrooms due to lack of devices and Internet, among other reasons. In a step towards bridging this gap, a grievance redressal non-profit called Mumbai North Central District Forum is urging people to donate discarded or old gadgets that are in working condition.

"While doing relief work, we began to get requests from people belonging to underprivileged sections of society about the need for gadgets so their kids can resume online schooling. These parents are feeling the burden as they can't afford it. We aim to distribute the devices to kids across Maharashtra and Goa on August 15," said Trivankumar Karnani, its founder and criminal lawyer. DM them @MNCDFbombay on Twitter to contribute to the cause.

