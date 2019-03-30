Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

national

Rangeela politics

Urmila Matondkar, who will contest the Mumbai North seat, with Congress supporters at a public rally in Saibaba Nagar, Borivili, on Friday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Like a dream

An ambient pop band which made its India debut at a major music festival in the neighbouring city of Pune two years ago, is now coming back to perform for the first time in Mumbai this July. And to add to their fans' joy, Cigarettes After Sex will perform twice in the city - in late July - besides also playing a gig in Bengaluru. Founded by Greg Gonzalez, the American band rose to popularity with its song Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby. Their dream-like sound, complete with romantic lyrics, draws a grey yet hopeful picture, and has only become more prominent over the years, setting them apart. If you missed their performance last time in December 2017, this is your chance to make up for it. Especially since they will also perform new songs like Crush, Sesame Syrup and Neon Moon as part of their set list. Keep your eyes open for when the tickets go on sale.



Pic/Suresh Karkera

When the teacher waltzed to his pupil' music

At the inauguration of the CSMVS Children's Museum yesterday, there was much to rejoice, given that it is Mumbai's first dedicated space for young minds to engage with art and culture. From the first exhibition curated by 25 children to the ceremony, where the Children's Symphony Orchestra performed, they seemed to be in charge of everything and did a pretty good job of it. So pleased was music conductor Evgeny Bushkov, that he broke into a spontaneous waltz at the opening; and seeing him, other guests joined in.

A frame of utmost happiness

An event was organised at the Aligarh Mu­s­lim University this week - in a first, without corporate funding and by an all-women committee. The chief guest speaker, Booker Prize winner and activist Arundhati Roy, re­ad passages from her book The Mi­n­i­stry of Utmost Happiness. But when it was interrupted by a power cut, the students held up their phones to light the hall. Publisher Simon Prosser posted a picture and it went viral - not surprising thanks to the message it gives in the wake of the upcoming elections.



A still from Rima Das' Village Rockstars

Rockstar in Toronto

Seems like Rima Das, the woman behind Village Rockstars, India's official entry to the 2019 Oscars, is going to have quite a busy year. For, the Indian filmmaker has recently been appointed the ambassador of Toronto International Film Festival's Share Her Journey, a five-year campaign that started in 2017. It aims to increase opportunities for women, as well as hone their skills behind and in front of the camera.

"Das's remarkable body of work and passion for championing equality makes her an excellent choice to help us move the dial towards gender equity throughout the industry," Cameron Bailey, artistic director and co-head, TIFF, said. "I want to bring together voices of people of all genders and collaborate to champion the cause of equality via this platform," Das told this diarist. Das joins actor Ellen Wong, actor-producer Jennifer Podemski and writer-directors Amma Asante, Molly McGlynn, and Joyce Wong as ambassadors, besides Mira Nair, Deepa Mehta and Priyanka Chopra.

Adios to this Mexican restaurant

It seems that the fire that broke out in Kamala Mills on December 28 won't stop being the restaurateur's nemesis. Even 15 months later, eateries in the mill complex continue downing their shutters. After AD Singh's celebrated Goan haunt Lady Baga shut shop last month, we now hear that Kukreja Group and Stax Hospitality's Mexican offering inside the premises, Xico, will be closing around end April, too. A little birdie tells us the restaurant stopped seeing footfalls and our guess is the fine-dine became a misfit among a range of bars and breweries that typically cater to the young. We also hear tittle-tattle that it's set to re-appear in a new avatar in BKC. Well, if that's true, we'll be waiting.

