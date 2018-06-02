Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Sush, the proud mother

It feels like yesterday when former Miss Universe and actor Sushmita Sen brought a bundle of joy into her life and set a precedent for adoptions — and being cool about them — in the film industry. So we can imagine how the proud mother must be feeling now that her elder daughter Renée is all set to enter college.

"From her first grip to her first step, from her first 'Maa' to her now 'what ya, mom', from dropping her off on the first day of school to now seeing her 12th board exam results, it's been a journey no one except my heart will ever completely know. No, not even you Renée!" said Sen, as she shared an adorable video of Renée in her toddler years. Time indeed flies!

#Sadakchef heads to Bahrain

Chef Saransh Goila is known for his food travels around the world. And for the ongoing holy month of Ramzan, the young chef will head to explore Bahrain.

"I'll get to learn about the customs and traditions of iftar in the Middle East, and Bahrain has some lavish iftar parties. The meals are not restricted to one region or cuisine. They have something for each community. There'll be a lot of mutton, and rice preparations, typically on the lines of biryani. I am looking forward to checking out the varieties of kebabs, date dishes and sherbets and iced drinks," the chef tells us before jetting off.

From Spain, with love

Spanish chef Omar Allibhoy, whom Gordon Ramsay once called the Antonio Banderas of cooking, is headed to India to present contemporary Spanish cuisine. On June 7, Allibhoy, along with Vishal Atreya, executive chef, JW Marriott, will present an eight-course tapas-style dinner paired with a selection of wine from France and Argentina, and Cognac by sommelier Nikhil Agarwal.

Allibhoy, who runs the restaurant chain Tapas Revolution (and has also authored best-selling books by the same name) has curated a menu that includes chicory endives with a blue cheese foam; thinly sliced cured loin of cod served with avocado puree and mango vinaigrette; Iberian acorn-fed ham; fried leg of octopus served with mash potato, smoked paprika and olive oil; and seafood black rice cooked with squid ink and served with alioli. We are already in love.

A street named Pt. Maniramji Marg

Panch Marg, a road running through New Yari Road, Versova, is set to get a new identity. It will be rechristened Pandit Maniramji Marg after late maestro Pandit Maniram, the guru and elder brother of Pandit Jasraj, at a ceremony this evening. Understandably, the Jasraj family is elated. "For us, this is truly a labour of love. Pandit Jasraj ji had been trying to get this done for many years.

It has finally come to fruition. For him, bade bhai ji was not only an elder brother, but a father figure, mentor and friend rolled into one," says Madhura, wife of Pandit Jasraj. She recalls how Pandit Maniram could perform at least 350 ragas on stage. Despite his stature, he was so humble, she adds. "This is a befitting tribute to him."

A scientist in Vogue

There is a tectonic shift of sorts taking place in the corridors of the UK edition of Vogue magazine. Edward Enninful, who took over as the lifestyle title's editor last year, has vowed to tone down the glam quotient and make the publication "more inclusive".

And there is evidence of that happening, going by its list of Britain's 25 most influential women of last year. The names are of relatively unknown people, but the person who had us most excited is Priyanka Joshi. She is a 29-year-old biochemist who has done some stellar work at Cambridge University, building a "library" of molecules to target degenerative brain diseases. While no one can accuse us of being ultra-nationalistic, it does bring us pride when we hear of an Indian outshining her peers in other parts of the world.

Fashionably yours



Anand Ahuja seems to be giving fashionista wife Sonam competition as they step out of a Bandra cafe sporting uber-cool sunnies.

