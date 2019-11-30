Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Popcorn time

Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh with her kids Riyaan and Rahil at actors Urvashi Sharma and Sachiin Joshi's son's birthday party in a Juhu five-star on Friday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Hic, hic, hurray

There's a new watering hole in town. Tucked away beneath Colaba eatery Nara, it will literally be called Downstairs at Nara, and will serve cocktails concocted by bar lead and expat mixologist Andrew Hyman, and Ann Pinsuda Pongprom, one of Asia's top bartenders from Bangkok's The Bamboo Bar, at its launch tonight. The cocktails are a twist on classics and named in honour of old-world Bombay, made using in-house home-made spirits, liqueurs, bitters and tinctures.



Ann Pinsuda and Andrew Hyman

"The exclusive cocktail menu draws inspiration from the history and landmarks of Colaba, with names like Ballard, Causeway 1838, and Twilight at the Prong. I hope to evoke some memories, but most importantly for the drinks to have great flavour. Cocktails are all about those little moments, whether we are celebrating, or just taking a moment out to enjoy life's little pleasures," said Hyman.

Pamela Anderson's plea to Modi

In what can only be seen as a rather strange turn of events, former playmate and honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), Pamela Anderson, took to Twitter to request Indian PM Narendra Modi to turn India into a vegan county, asking him to lead India's fight against climate change by serving only vegan food at all government meetings and functions.



Pamela Anderson and Narendra Modi

Of course, the social media platform exploded with users mocking the equation and some even comparing her to Rakhi Sawant. One user even suggested that Modi should tell Anderson, "Hypocrisy ki bhi hadh hoti hai."

A call for solidarity

A midnight run stretching across three km last night called on Mumbai's women to come out and reclaim the night. An attempt to make all public spaces equally accessible for everyone, the run was a symbol of empowerment, and the start of a new movement. And who better than India's Iron Man, Milind Soman, known for his rigorous fitness and running schedules, to promote it.

"For too long women everywhere have been asked to conform to society's narrow views of dos and don'ts, behaviour, dress and timing. Any woman seen on the streets after a certain time is judged and stereotyped, and so­m­etimes, punished. This happens across villages and cities. We want to change the mindset of women and that of our society. We have been organising these runs across the nation to make women feel proud of themselves. The aim is to provide a safe environment and show that as long as appropriate precautions are taken on a personal level, there are no spaces that cannot be explored and no one that can be stopped from exercising their free will. This isn't a protest; it's a call for solidarity," Soman told this diarist.

TT with a sunshine-y side

Enjoy a game of TT? Head to the Central YMCA Colaba on December 8 for a friendly game of table tennis because this event is special.

A part of your fee ('100) of '150 (participation and snacks) will be routed to help aid teaching underprivileged children through the Nurture a Goal Project at the Backgardens, Colaba. The event is open to basic and intermediate enthusiasts; so don't fret about not being a pro because you're a winner even if you lose.

To your art's content this weekend

If you are an art aficionado, head to MVIRDC, Expo Center in Cuffe Parade, which is hosting a unique art festival showcasing over 3,500 contemporary artworks by 300 artistes from across the country. Called Artival, this is a multi-modular national exhibition slated for this weekend that brings together diverse backgrounds and cultures, as well as the works of contemporary artists and old masters alike.

"Art has not just been my skill set, it is my passion. As I grew as an artist, it became my mission. This festival is a celebration of art and a movement to ensure that artists get the best of everything, including a platform for rural Indian artists to showcase their works. We have a long way to go as the aim is to make an indelible mark in the global arena, but the momentum is picking up," Satish Patil, curator of the festival, told us.

