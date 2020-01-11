Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

Talk to the hand

A picture can be interpreted in a hundred ways. Some would say, Deepika Padukone is waving to the cameras on her way to Siddhivinayak temple ahead of her film's release. Others would say, is she saying, talk to the hand to those who called her an anti-national for visiting JNU. Pic/Satej Shinde

Somewhere over the rainbow in Sion

Something momentous happened in India in 2018. After over 150 years, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code was struck down by the Supreme Court of India – it was time to acknowledge that same-sex relationships aren't taboo. Since then, the conversation around LGTQi+ issues has progressed to a level where more voices are speaking up for the community.



Pic/Getty Images

Anubhav 20 is another step in the direction. Organised by QKnit and Sion-based SIES College, it's a youth festival that explores art to recognise all genders and sexual orientations. The event being held today involves competitions like ad-making and story-telling under a theme that we give a thumb's up to — Fluid Future.

Baba's still got the groove

Rapper from the '90s Baba Sehgal has quite the following on social media, and it isn't surprising with the daily dose of inspiration he offers to his followers. Sample this, "Pehle starters baad mein main course, Vitamin D key liye, Sun is the best source". Besides words of wisdom, he also posts the occasional take on a popular English number in his signature style. This time, it is Ed Sheeran's Shape of You that became Sehgal's Tape of You.



A still from the video

The video and the desi lyrics are funny, and draw from everyday life. "There's so much agony, so much stress. It's good to hear that what I do can put a smile on people's faces," he told this diarist admitting that a lot of his followers are youngsters and this is also a way to connect with them. "It is good to be relevant after 30 years," he says of the reactions, also sharing that he will soon be releasing a song dedicated to late actor Kushal Punjabi titled Public toh bolti hai.

Double cause for celebrations

The Rainas took the news of their second pregnancy to the next level with Priyanka, wife of cricketer Suresh Raina, announcing her new venture. Mrs Raina is set to launch a premium natural baby care brand, in association with the Gracia Raina Foundation. Being a mother, she says, finding pure and natural products was challenging, as she did not want to use anything with chemicals. This idea led to the birth of this new venture.

The range of natural products are inspired by traditional practices, adapted to the modern-day environment. Aimed at working mothers, the range use techniques from Ayurveda like manual processes for extraction of herbs and blending. They also use food grade plastic, BPA-free plastic and water-soluble spray-paint techniques for their glass bottles. Here's wishing the mommy-to-be all the luck.

Dolly Singh takes on CAA

Instagram star Dolly Singh has been vocal about her stand on the CAA. Going a step further, she released a video on social media where her character Zeenat recounts her date with a man with right-wing leanings.

While keeping it humorous, she makes a few hard-hitting comments. Sample this: "Salaam, Zeenat, pehchana ya aadhar card dikhaun? Kehne ko toh woh bhi kaafi nahin hai".

Let's talk sexual harassment

With the second wave of the #MeToo movement, many companies have come under the radar for the way they handle sexual harassment cases or the absence of a policy.

Ungender Legal Advisory, a firm that examines gender at the workplace has released a helpful, "what not to do" list for advocates looking into sexual harassment complaints. Part of a series called Ungender Insights, the points include not taking any interaction and conversation casually, relying on the memory of people and having individual member meetings. It also puts forward the point to not take timelines lightly and force conciliation. Now, if only firms take note and start stepping up.

