Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

God bless!

A Mumbai Police constable offers prayers to a wall-mounted Ganapati bappa, amid the lockdown, at Walkeshwar Road on Thursday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Together for Mother Earth

On April 22, the Earth Day Network will commemorate its 50th anniversary with a celebration titled Dharti Ma. "When we are alone we can do little but together we can do a lot. It's a very happy moment for me to share this honour with fellow musicians like Shankar Mahadevan. The world as we know it will change post COVID-19, but I hope we can make it a better one for all of us," Bombay Jayashri, ambassador for Earth Day Network, told this diarist.

The event will also witness the launch of a song composed by debutant Amrit Ramnath in seven Indian languages featuring musicians Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shweta Mohan, MD Pallavi, Mahesh Kale, Hansraj Hans, Abhishek Raghuraman Abhay Jodhpurkar and Bombay Jayashri and Mahadevan.

Draw your deco

The month has seen every organisation and individual with a social media page engage with their followers like never before. Art Deco Mumbai's page has been buzzing with real heritage gems lately with interactive content. First, they had people identifying the city's art deco structures and then circulated a graphic with a box that encouraged people to draw their favourite art deco motif inside it. "It was a tough task because it takes both effort and skill.

As time goes by, the idea is to keep thinking of content to make people feel good; to think of the page as an outlet for relaxation and happy memories. The best part is that this is not really about architecture," Atul Kumar, founder-trustee, told this diarist. On World Heritage Day today, they have an exciting announcement coming up, so stay tuned.

One to kiss and tell

The romantic in Cyrus Broacha has a new task for you: make use of this time to learn how to kiss again. The comedian, who has been releasing a series of lockdown videos, shows us the step-by-step process, before showering his pet with affection. Speaking to this diarist, Broacha said, "I think I'm behaving like a child again, thanks to this lockdown. All my thoughts are turning infantile. And keep in mind that as an adult also I'm infantile; so imagine what kind of regression I'm talking about. In a sensible world, I'd be banned, but with so much morbid news around, we have to pretend otherwise. Stupidity is a lesser bimari right now."

Awareness, one video at a time

City-based actor, storyteller and producer, Dhanendra Kawade, has been using his social media accounts to post awareness messages on Coronavirus. These videos are interactive and speak about serious subjects with a tinge of humour. Recently, the Balaghat District Administration in Madhya Pradesh has started using them for awareness drives. "I was putting up small 30 second to one minute videos and songs for awareness on my social media. I was also sharing these with friends and one such friend who works with the Balaghat Administration asked me to collaborate. Over 20 of these videos have been posted and the topics range from how to wash your hands, how to procure provisions through government sources to dispelling myths around the virus and celebrating our health workers during this time," Kawade told this diarist.

It's time to talk shop

In an attempt to support their own and employees of those in the hospitality community, Food Matters (the company behind The Table and Magazine St Kitchen) has launched a series called What Matters. The Table's Instagram handle will feature discussions on personal finance management, motivation and addressing anxiety among employees during this period. Additionally, there are industry-related sessions on F&B cost savings post the pandemic, the future of marketing and PR and what to do with wine inventories in restaurants. Discussing the initiative, Gauri Devidayal, partner, Food Matters, told this diarist, "We wanted to continue engaging with people and not just through recipes. There is a lot of coverage about the F&B industry but the biggest fallout will be on employees. We wanted to involve them and talk about their issues and anxieties. It's by the employees, for the employees."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news