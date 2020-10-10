Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

This woman sure knows how to make the most of her workout routine at Carter Road. PIC/Sameer Markande

Going ex-tree-m

Ray's unsung hero



Punu Sen (centre) with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur at Ray’s home in Kolkata

Satyajit Ray is arguably the greatest Indian filmmaker of all time. But, his movies wouldn't have been possible without the trusted team of professionals he stuck like glue with throughout his career. One such individual was Punu Sen, the director's life-long assistant. He is one of the first people to have joined Ray's team, during his debut feature, Pather Panchali. So, it signalled the end of an era when he passed away this week. Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, who set up the Film Heritage Foundation, has worked closely with Sen to restore films including the path-breaking Apu Trilogy. He shared with this diarist, "I was introduced to him by Sandip Ray [Satyajit Ray's son] and I remember how he would always be full of stories that brought tears to the eyes, and brought cinema alive. He embodied the magic of movies, and we unfortunately don't get assistants like him anymore."

Virtual sail



HMS Trincomalee, built and launched on October 12,1817, at Bombay Dockyard, is the second oldest warship still afloat. It is berthed at Harltlepool, UK

While organisations adapt to the digital world, a city-based society has recently started testing the waters, too. The Maritime Mumbai Museum Society (MMMS) will organise a series of online talks by experts. The first topic kicking off this evening, will delve into the origins of shipbuilding in the city. Cdr Ninad Phatarphekar (Retd), who will be conducting it, told this diarist that the aim is to show how shipbuilding has been and still is a flourishing industry, adding, "Talking about Make in India, the East India Company built over 300 ships in Bombay for them, and those would sail to America." Head to mmms.in to know more.

No excuses for no masks

While most of Mumbai diligently wears its masks and follows COVID-19 restrictions, there is still a section of people who continue to break the rules, offering some flimsy reasons. "Some customers arrive without wearing masks and when you confront them, they come up with silly excuses like 'The doctor has advised us not to wear a mask as we have breathing problems'," says Ronnie D'Souza (inset), owner of Malad-based Uncle's Kitchen Chinese restaurant, who insists on continuing his takeaway service and not reopening for dine-in having experienced this indiscipline from some patrons.

Raj Sharma, a Borivali-based carpenter, does not want walk-in customers as he can't force them to wear masks for fear of sounding rude. "But even when I visit clients, some do not wear masks and justify it saying they don't have a cold or fever, so why worry." Events executive Sharon Dias says, "When I asked one client why he wasn't wearing a mask, he turned around and asked me, 'Why? Do you have fever or any COVID symptoms?' I said no, and we continued the meeting."

Considering this, it was nice to see Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh send out a Twitter message to his 3.5 million followers: "Who should wear a mask? EVERYONE."

Coming home

Multi Cuisine, 2018 by Arunanshu Chowdhury

Hailing from a real estate family, the idea of a home was always close to Sanjana Shah's heart. Now, the creative director of Worli's Tao Art Gallery has curated a virtual show themed on it, called Home: A Dwelling. Although conceptualised last year, the subject has acquired a new meaning during these times — "[The pandemic] has highlighted even further the absolute irreplaceable value of our homes," she said.

Opening today, the exhibition will feature an exclusive showcase of leading artists such as Arunanshu Chowdhury, Kisalay Vora and Prajakta Palav as well as newer contemporary artists.

Game for fam jam?

Although we're spending more time with our families than ever before, does that mean increased bonding? A survey by Shaadi.com's social initiative platform carried out among 2,300 respondents in October across India, revealed that 49 per cent youth are not comfortable sharing their feelings with parents, and 68 per cent struggle with discussing relationship issues. Meanwhile, 92 per cent parents said their kids are free to approach them. Looks like we need some more time to bond.

