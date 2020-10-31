Mumbai Diary: Saturday Dossier

A young boy makes a run to fly his kite as an aeroplane takes off in the background at the Kurla Link Road on Friday

Taking flight

A young boy makes a run to fly his kite as an aeroplane takes off in the background at the Kurla Link Road on Friday. Pic/ Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Why Mumbai is always high on charity



Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari with TMM's dignitaries at Raj Bhavan recently

If you thought the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) is only about running, think again. The 2020 edition of Asia's most prestigious marathon has surpassed all previous records by raising a whopping R45.90 crores in charity, according to United Way Mumbai, TMM's philanthropy partner. That takes the cumulative figure since the event's inception in 2004, to over Rs 315.90 crores. And all this has directly benefitted over 700 NGOs, who are committed to support causes such as healthcare, women empowerment, education, animal welfare and social development, among others. This money is even more significant considering the year has been ravaged by the global pandemic and the economy is only just getting back onto its feet. "The impact of the Tata Mumbai Marathon resonates beyond race day. It's heartening to know that 295 NGOs working for a multitude of causes have raised a record amount in donations at the 2020 edition. There cannot be a better way to symbolise the power of the human spirit," said Honourable Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Another example of amchi Mumbai's famed human spirit that comes shining through during a crisis.

Go festive at CSMVS

The pandemic has been a setback for many businesses on the revenue front, including Mumbai's museums. But while the Maharashtra government has given a green signal for shops to reopen, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) is opening the doors to their much-loved museum shop. "CSMVS is reopening its museum shop on Nov 2, ahead of the festive season to help our visitors choose from an eclectic mix of products representing museum collections and India's rich handicraft traditions. We have instituted several safety measures to ensure that purchasing is free of risks," director general Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared. Products, including gift sets themed on Mumbai and Diwali, can also be delivered to destinations within 10km of the museum with no additional cost. The proceeds from these purchases will go directly towards maintaining their collections and public spaces. So, do your bit to keep one of the city's finest cultural and heritage spaces ticking.

Towards harmony



An actor during rehearsals

With the festive season in full swing, The Story Library project hosted a series of workshops called Drama Trunk, where facilitators engaged children in folktales. With the series reaching its culmination, the team is now prepping for a special theatrical performance based on Devashish Makhija's book When Ali Became Bajrangbali, tomorrow. The book narrates the story of how Ali, the monkey turns a saviour for the Bargad chawl, which is in danger of losing its homes. "The book is a modern take on mythology. It speaks of communal harmony, diversity and how Ali becomes Bajrangbali to save the community. We are excited to host it and also plan to take this performance to schools virtually for Children's Day," Pragnya Nagarhalli from the team shared.

Happy returns

Birthday celebrations have taken on a new meaning during the pandemic, and that holds true for performance venues too. Take G5A for example. The arts space in Mahalaxmi is turning five on November 3, and they're hosting a Should Art 2020, a digital arts festival to mark the occasion. It will feature talks by the likes of lyricist Javed Akhtar and gallerist Mortimer Chatterjee. Festival convener Ishan Benegal said, "We know it will help lay the foundation for the next five years."

Cannes and able



A still from the film CatDog

CatDog, a film by FTII alumni, clinched the first prize at the Cinéfondation film school competition of Cannes 2020 Special. Directed by Ashmita Guha Neogi, edited by Vinita Negi with cinematography by Prateek Pamecha, and sound by Kushal Nerurkar, the film chronicles the story of a mother who becomes suspicious of a relationship that borders on violence and incest between her elder daughter, 16, and her younger son who is 13. The plot unravels as the presence of a younger man, the mother's colleague causes further discomfort between her and the children.

Speaking with this diarist from France where they received the honour, Neogi (inset) shared, "We are proud to be the only Indian film to be selected at Cannes this year. The fact that we could even travel to France during such times is so incredible that winning 'Best Film' hasn't sunk in yet!" She added that the response has been extremely positive: "An idea that started purely as a personal expression has become a film that is now representative of an entire country. This is a bit overwhelming. My crew has been my rock throughout making this film, and I cannot thank them enough for believing in me and being my ultimate support."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news