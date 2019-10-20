Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Phata poster nikla hero

Ranveer Singh makes a dream entry at the launch of a brand at a Lower Parel mall on Saturday. Pic/Atul Kamble

An ode to the Ensemble

On June 30, 2018, UNESCO declared the Victorian Gothic and Art Deco Ensemble of Mumbai a World Heritage Site. A working group of the Federation of Residents Trusts (FORT) was formed by members of the Nariman Point Churchgate Citizens Association (NPCCA), Art Deco Mumbai Trust (ADMT), Oval Cooperage Residents Association (OCRA), Kala Ghoda Association (KGA), Urban Design Research Institute (UDRI) and Organisation for Verdant Ambience and Land Trust (OVAL Trust) along with NGO NAGAR.

The inscribed site includes the Bombay High Court, Rajabai clock tower, the Western Railway headquarters, CSMVS and Eros and Regal cinema halls, and the Art Deco buildings of Churchgate and Marine Drive. Almost a year later, FORT has created and released a film on YouTube, which is an ode to this Ensemble.

Nayana Kathpalia, trustee of OCRA (in pic), said, "If the future generation watches this film and gets inspired to maintain and celebrate these buildings, the purpose will be served."

A team on a note

Madhav Apte the former India batsman and Sheriff of Mumbai, who passed away last month, was not known to indulge in a bit of fantasy to enlist dream teams. It's something his successor as Cricket Club of India president Raj Singh Dungarpur did often while discussing cricket with friends. Anyway, Apte's son Vaman found a piece of paper at his South Mumbai home on which his dad wrote out his All-time Mumbai XI. Here it is: Vijay Merchant, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Polly Umrigar, Ajit Wadekar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madhav Mantri (Captain and wicketkeeper), Vinoo Mankad, Dattu Phadkar, Ramakant Desai, Subhash Gupte. Apte chose Eknath Solkar as 12th man.

It's a very balanced side and, if at all, there is another dream Mumbai side to challenge this one, this diarist dare say it will be one consisting those who did not get a chance to represent their country. Here's his team: Sudhakar Adhikari, Shishir Hattangadi, Amol Muzumdar (captain), Hoshie Amroliwala, Vijay Bhosale, Sharad Hazare (wicketkeeper), Sharad Diwadkar, Padmakar Shivalkar, Abdul Ismail, Ajit Naik, VG Lele.12th man: Zubin Bharucha.

Audio story for Anita Nair

A short story that Anita Nair wrote in April will now be available in audio format on Storytel India. Called Twin Beds, the story that was acquired by Labyrinth Literary Agency, will be narrated by actors Konkona Sen and Satyadeep Misra. Twin Beds is the story of a married couple, Nisha and Aakash, who are slowly drifting apart, but refuse to acknowledge it. When they visit Bhutan on an annual holiday, and are put up in a room with twin beds, they are secretly glad.

Out of sheer boredom, they try to restore their failing marriage by pretending to be strangers, Shona and Sultan, who bump into each other at the bar of a hotel lobby. "When they are different people, they actually begin to like each other again," Nair told this diarist. The story, she says, came to her during a trip to Bhutan this year. "Somewhere in my mind, this twin bed idea had existed for long, and I knew I wanted to build a story around it."

Bringing home Malala

The coming home of a new family member is always a source of joy. That joy is multiplied, when the member is of the furry kind.



The latest Nandy in town, Malala

Journalist and former Parlimentarian Pritish Nandy announced that he had brought home Malala, a three-legged dog, who had been rescued by World For All shelter after an accident.

As the cutie bared her teeth, Twitter melted. There were questions why she was named after the Nobel Peace Prize winner. Nandy said, "her wound is her pride."

We wonder what Malala Yousafzai thinks. She has been tagged in the responses, so we ought to find out soon.

Rwanda's Mumbai connection

Last week, Neysa Sanghavi, a Mumbai teen who is creating business models for Rwandan refugees, was the youngest speaker at the YouthConnekt Africa Summit in Kigali, Africa. The event was hosted by Rwandan president Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette.

"We discussed ways to build an industrious young Africa. It was truly remarkable to be surrounded by young people who were so wise and filled with passionate commitment to make our world a better place," said Sanghavi.

