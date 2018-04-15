Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Fighting her own battle

Actor Kangana Ranaut shoots an action scene for her next movie, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in Goregaon West on Friday. PIC/Satej Shinde



Aarthi Sampath with her food truck on the streets of Seattle

Hungry in Seattle

CHEF Aarthi Sampath, whose foray into the culinary world began with Mumbai kitchens, has launched a fine-dine food truck called Kukree in Seattle. Her partner in this venture is Lucknow's Shilpi Gupta. The duo spent six months experimenting and incorporating local produce into their Indian recipes. "Balanced, delicious food with a fine dining element at a great price is unheard of. In the US, we felt the need for delicious fresh food which is accessible. One does not always need a sit-down multiple-course expensive meal," says Sampath. If all goes well, Gupta wants to bring Kukree to Lucknow's Hazratganj, and Aarthi wants to see one in the Mumbai suburbs, where she grew up.

What's plaguing the judiciary?

This year hasn't been good for the Indian judiciary. A new book by ex-minister and journalist Arun Shourie, titled Anita Gets Bail (HarperCollins India), which is set for release next month, hopes to get to the heart of the problem. This time, Shourie will look homeward, as he discusses a case involving his wife. In the book, Shourie writes of how non-bailable warrants were issued for the arrest of his ailing wife, for evading summons that were never served. These summons were issued for their having built a house that was never built, on a plot they did not own. Through the examination of this case, Shourie will point to things that judges, lawyers and laypersons can do to retrieve this most vital of institutions. If anything, he also hopes to show how frail and vulnerable this 'last pillar standing' has become.

Nataraj is back to the basics

This diarist is happy to note that Nataraj Sharma is back in town. We saw the veteran artist's solo last during the Bodhi Art days in 2008. Before that, in 2005, Sharma's last solo of large paintings was shown at Nature Morte in New Delhi. Sharma, who has been practising quietly all this while in the capital, is back with a new solo that opened at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum last week, called Swimmer's Manual and Other Stories. Sharma tells us that the new series are paintings that he has been working on for the past two years, but these includes ideas that he has been preoccupied with for long. "I thought of going back to working in my studio to a more one-on-one relationship and regain the intimacy of painting. I am back to basics," tells the artist, who used to once work in advertising. It's good to have you back, Nataraj.

We are firmly on Divine's side

Our favourite rapper Divine is back with a new single, One Side, and as always, he doesn't disappoint. The rapper, who has been busy shooting for Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, told us that this song is about telling the whole world that the underground hip hop scene is leading India's indie scene. "It's also very different from my usual videos, as I have moved away from the streets. This one has a lot of style." The video, produced by Red Bull Media House, is also the first single of his first EP. The second single, which is in collaboration with Raja Kumari, will be out in May.

Thrill that woke you up is gone

Channel Nine will no longer broadcast cricket in Australia. To some viewers, it doesn't matter. To others, they are unsure whether Channel Seven and Foxtel will be able to produce cricket with the same kind of quality.

Kerry Packer's channel changed cricket viewing forever in 1977, and if one appreciates all the innovations in the game from a television point of view, Channel Nine has to be thanked. The firm was well served by some excellent producers. Brian Morelli was one such pro. Morelli was not into cricket producing. In 1977, he applied for annual leave. On learning he was UK-bound, his boss urged him to watch the Test matches which Greg Chappell's team were to play against England. "Have a look at Lord's and the Oval... see how the Australians are getting on," he was told.

Doing so, he got hooked to cricket. Morelli became a well known name in the world of cricket production. His expertise gave him the opportunity to write an introduction to the 1989 Channel Nine Cricket Yearbook: "The only thing television cannot do is produce that smell of victory which wafts around the bleachers when you are actually at the ground. If you can do without that, television is the next best thing to sitting on the picket fence!"

In-your-face Channel Nine brought viewers closer to the action. They may have missed out in the war for the TV rights, but they well and truly made their mark across 40 years. Cricket lovers in India should know. Waking up early to watch Channel Nine-produced cricket made for a special thrill.

