Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

No more hiding

We at mid-day seem to have got our early predictions about Neha Dhupia's pregnancy spot on. A heavily pregnant Dhupia walked the ramp with doting husband, Angad Bedi, at the ongoing fashion week on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

A leap of faith

Mumbai-based filmmaker Gaurang Bhat is a happy man. His documentary, Sparsh: Leprosy Mission, which highlights the stigma faced by lepers despite its 'elimination' in 2005, recently won the award at the Lakecity International Film Festival for best screenplay. It has also been nominated for the Hollywood International Independent Documentary Awards, and Aab International Film Festival (AIFF). But the journey was far from easy for The Los Angeles Film School graduate. "I was inundated with challenges," he recalls. "While people were willing to share information, they did not want to be filmed. Others feared speaking against the establishment. But, when you decide to make a documentary on your own, you have to be committed enough to see it through. I'm glad I managed," he says.

The Demetriades gene pool is steaming hot

If you thought model Gabriella Demetriades was a hottie, it seems that good looks run in the family. Our Instagram stalking skills have revealed that her brother, Agisilaos, is in town these days, and he is quite easy on the eye too. Instagram has been buzzing with sneak peeks from their life, mostly hanging out at the gym and parties (sometimes even at home over pizza). Model Diva Dhawan is a regular at these dos and we also caught a glimpse of Arjun Rampal, who we hear is Gabriella's new best friend.

From what we know, Agisilaos helps his sister run her clothing brand, Deme. Well, whatever it is that keeps him here, we just hopes he updates his Instagram on the hour.

Mumbai calling for Erum

Noida-based writer Nazia Erum, whose book, Mothering a Muslim, was one of the biggest game-changers this year, will soon be in the bay. In her book, she took on the elephant in the room — the segregation of Muslim children in Indian schools. Erum will be in the city on September 7 to speak about free speech in contemporary India, as a precursor to the national release of Nandita Das's film Manto. The writer will be in discussion with the film's actors, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Dugal, and literary historian Rakhshanda Jalil. "I am looking forward to see how the intersections between the film Manto and my book play out. But, honestly, the part I am most excited about is the interaction with my readers and the audience in Mumbai," Erum told this diarist. She also spoke of the possibility of engaging with her readers in Mumbai at separate events.

Rising from the floods

Help has been pouring in from all corners for Kerala's flood relief work, and that's the case with Saffronart's online auction, too. The auction, to be conducted through StoryLTD on August 29th and 30th, will feature 32 works of modern and contemporary Indian artists, such as Manjit Bawa, Riyas Komu and Thota Vaikuntam. The proceeds from the sale, in part or full, will be donated to the Government of Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. CEO and co-founder of Saffronart, Dinesh Vazrani, tells us, "We have had a long-standing relationship with Kerala and the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. The art community pitched in generously to support the Biennale at the fundraiser auction held by Saffronart and the Kochi Biennale Foundation last year, and we are confident that we will see the same with the Kerala Relief Fundraiser Auction."



Michael Holding

Mikey played true to form and reputation

Fast bowling great-turned-television commentator Michael Holding was at the receiving end of flak when he expressed the view during the ongoing India v England Pataudi Trophy series that India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is nowhere near the legendary Kapil Dev.

Those who know Holding would reckon that their Mikey was just being his straight-forward, no-nonsense self doing his duty as an expert. Meanwhile, our in-house cricket nut found a snippet written by John Davies in a May 3, 1981 Sportsweek issue which dwelled on Holding's stint with Rishton club in the Lancashire League.



Hardik Pandya

The Jamaican had signed a £5000-a-summer deal with the club which later became more famous when they got Viv Richards on board. But in 1981, in Rishton's key match against Ramsbottom, Holding top-scored with an unbeaten 26 in a feeble total of 108. Ramsbottom were in some strife when they batted, but they were helped by a fine innings of 30 by Sergeant Mike Everett.

He hit Holding for two boundaries, but also had his thumbnail knocked off. Holding ended up with three wickets, but his side suffered a three-wicket defeat. He was livid with himself and had no qualms in stating, "I'm not very pleased with my performance. I never like losing. They might call me the fastest bowler in the world, but I've got a lot to learn about Lancashire League cricket." See, Pandya is not the only bloke Holding is a critic of!

