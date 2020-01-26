Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier

Getting them young

Is actor Ranveer Singh, once again dressed in his inimitable style, sharing some words of wisdom with the toddler he met at the airport on Saturday? Pic /Anurag Ahire

Oh Josh, how very similar!



Steve Smith (right) and Josh Philippe of Sydney Sixers run between wickets during the Big Bash League match against Brisbane Heat at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday. Pic/Getty Images

Australian batting stalwart Steven Smith has a lookalike. And he plays for the same team—Sydney Sixers—in the Big Bash T20 League. Josh Philippe also idolises Smith and was over the moon to bat with his hero on Thursday. "Philippe, the baby-faced Perth youngster who looks, walks, fidgets and even sounds like the ace batsman, made sure of the eight-wicket victory against the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba," reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Dhawal Kulkarni, Ajinkya Rahane

From an Indian cricket perspective, there was a time when Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag provided some similarities with their batting styles but from a facial point of view, current players—both from Mumbai—Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni can confuse average cricket fans with their similar looks.

It's a Wyn-Wyn

Abhijit Das

Anybody who has ever wanted to paint on the walls of Wynwood, the center of Miami's art scene, would know it's not easy. It requires a slew of permissions. But, filmmaker Abhijit Das, currently in the US for an exchange programme, pulled it off. He has become the first Indian to have painted there. "Wynwood is the Mecca of graffiti art, and I always wanted to paint here. Everybody told me it's impossible. It's only for the locals. But I convinced the owner of a record store and a restaurant to give me a door to paint. It's definitely the only Ganpati on Wynwood street."

The purists' heart ache

We love Madras Diaries. It's the one place in Bandra that serves filter coffee and puliyogare rice and sambar as it should be made. And, until Tanjore Tiffin entered the suburb last month, it was a sure shot winner. Which is why on the day of Pongal, when we went there to treat ourselves to some of the savoury lentil rice preparation, we were horrified to see that a new regional mains menu had been added with the usual suspects—dal, roti, bhindi and paneer. While they say that the menu lasts only till March, we are suspicious. We know, it's time to celebrate the country's rich cuisine heritage, but if that is the case, we would have preferred to be offered something less mainstream.

From Quebec to Mumbai

Bienvenue! With around 15 years of experience in Québec public service, Francis Paradis will now be in a new position as the Director and Consul of the Québec Government Office in Mumbai. Paradis said, "When I first came to Mumbai on an exploratory mission in September 2019, I fell in love with the city. Within the first 10 minutes, I felt at home." Paradis returned to the city early this month for work and says he has been making most of his time.

"In my spare time, I take the opportunity to walk around and take pictures. I've already visited the Gateway of India, attended a classical concert, photographed the monkeys at SGNP and walked the streets full of vendors."

Chowkidar kalakar hai



Mukhtar Hussain with his paintings at Hemal Society. Pic /Sameer Markande

Mukhtar Hussain, 40, is a watchman by profession and a painter by passion. Now, his paintings are on display at the cooperative housing society he guards in Andheri West. He sells them at any price requested by an interested party, because his aim is to propagate his art, not to make money. It was a resident of Hemal Society, also an artist, who taught him how to paint. "Initially, I wasn't very good, but I have improved. I learnt how to hold a paint brush in 2018 and everything I know about brush strokes comes from D'souza sir. He corrects me when I go wrong," says Hussain.

Society residents have encouraged him by buying the first 15 paintings he created. He adds, "I got to learn a new skill. It helps me relax and take my mind off the everyday pressures of life."

