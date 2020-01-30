Mumbai Diary: Thursday Dossier

Hero among Superheroes

Actor Kartik Aryan walks past a graffiti decorated wall outside a studio in Andheri on Wednesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

In memoriam

We don't have to spell out here how the Holocaust was a massive stain on human history. But we can tell you that International Holocaust Remembrance Day was commemorated earlier this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the site of the crime.

An event was held at a Bandra venue to mark the occasion. Richard Kazn Young, who holds the rights to a film called Beas that was screened at the event, told this diarist, "The Deputy Chief of Mission of Israel, Mr Nimrod Kalmar, addressed the crowd in a short speech about the Holocaust, among other things. We also lit six candles as a mark of respect for the six million Jews who were killed."

No kidding with politics

"I cannot go to play today. My nani and dadi are on the street joined by so many I'll never meet. There are people all around. I want to be a people, too."

With these words, author Samina Mishra started her segment of Poetry of Protest, a six-part video series featuring children's authors who are standing up against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Each video features poems by two authors with pieces in English or Hindi. They succinctly explain the current political situation in the country.

Venita Coelho, who is part of the 12-author team of the series, told this diarist, "It is from stories that children learn what to dream of, aspire to, figure who a hero is, what is right and wrong and when it is time to stand up and fight. We who write for children felt we couldn't be on the sidelines when the fight is for the very idea of India. So we took complicated issues and simplified them for tomorrow's citizens. This is their fight too!"

Where love blossomed

It isn't every day that one gets to see the softer side of those who are stalwarts in their fields. Noted economist Kaushik Basu, who was chief economist at World Bank between 2012 and 2016, recently took to Twitter to share a heartwarming little message and picture.

In it, he and his wife, Alaka Malwade Basu, stop to look up at a camera while digging into a meal at the YMCA Indian students' canteen in London. The caption says, "YMCA Indian Students' Hostel, London. January, 2020. Celebrating where we first met December 31, 1972". A truly cherished memory that received endearing comments.

Twice the taste

Mumbai's Saransh Goila is hosting a pop-up at London's Carousel and, in a first, he will be joined by restaurant consultant and food stylist Bhakti Mehta.

This will be her first international pop-up, and the menu, which includes options such as Mangalorean ghee roast and Assamese black sesame grill, will be available from February 4 to 15. Mehta told us that the idea was for her to step out of her comfort zone and into Goila's with desi cuisine.

"We have tweaked the recipes to give them international appeal. For example, the Assamese pork isn't served in its usual curry form, but is converted into glazed ribs with black sesame jus. The vegetarians get mushrooms in the same format," she said. The two are also combining their roots with the Gujrati fafda and mango Sindhi dal pakwaan. "It would be great to bring this to Mumbai," she concluded. Why not?

Dil bole harissa

A recent survey by a chain of gourmet food stores revealed interesting finds about the food scene in the country, such as brussels sprouts, a much-maligned veggie, popping up increasingly on menus. The spicy, garlic-spiked harissa was crowned the new sriracha, with hyper-regional food being the point of focus for foodies and chefs alike.

The survey also revealed that hot condiments are being explored in different ways, with the likes of spiced honey seeing a 120 per cent growth, while non-alcoholic beer also seems to have garnered a clientele of its own.

