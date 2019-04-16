Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

It was during a car ride from the airport in Goa to their hotel that designer Farah Khan and Paola De Luca, an Italian luxury trends forecaster, hit upon the idea of taking the former's creativity to a different level with a book on her philosophy.

That idea has now reached fruition, with the launch of the coffee table title, Farah Khan: A Bejewelled Life, which releases today. It contains sections on the different things that Khan derives inspiration from, including nature and divinity, with photographs of some of her best designs. The book, though, begins with Twinkle Khanna and Princess Divya Kumari of Jaipur talking about their association with Khan. It helps to have friends in high places.

Being a resident of Versova, this diarist has enjoyed quite a few meals at Basanti & Co, a north-Indian eatery in the neighbourhood. The place is a lively joint with kitschy décor, and the food has never disappointed.



Chefs Vivek Kashiwale (left) and Rohan D'Souza

So, it comes as no surprise that its chef Rohan D'Souza has teamed up with chef Vivek Kashiwale, his counterpart in Dubai, to launch an outpost in the UAE. D'Souza told this diarist, "Dubai is a melting pot of cultures. Indian food is highly sought after and while there are a few good options available, there is plenty of room for more players to participate and cater to the ever increasing demand for our cuisine." Here's wishing him luck for his new venture.

Kamra has a message during the elections

Comedian Kunal Kamra is known to be an outspoken critic of the ruling dispensation. And recently, he started a series on social media where he is superimposed into a slew of images holding a placard that says, "Don't vote Modi."

These include one of the big fat Ambani wedding, another of a BJP rally with the Prime Minister on stage and also one where the PM is practising yoga. And just to show he's unbiased, there's also a photo where he is holding a different placard that says, "But also f*ck the Congress." Now, that's playing it smart.

An epic move for animation in India

The impact of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series is hard to forget — with it's massive production design and computer-generated imagery. This is even reflected in its animated version, whose fourth season is now available for streaming. Produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, and created by SS Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan, the fourth season of Baahubali: The Lost Legends comprises 16 episodes set before the Kalakeya invasion.

"Season 4 is filled with political intrigue, betrayal, war, action, adventure and even more twists and turns as we take fans deeper than ever into the events that shaped Baahubali from a young prince into a legendary hero," said Devarajan. Well, in light of the Game of Thrones premiere, this seems like double the entertainment.

Where's the josh, asks Francois Gautier

Never before in the recent past has there been such renewed interest in Hinduism and its place and depiction in Indian history as what one has been witnessing in the last few years. And this zealous spirit isn't limited to modern-day crusaders of the religion in India, but extends to desis living abroad too.

So, when India-based French political writer Francois Gautier recently delivered a lecture on the need to rewrite Indian history at Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, the dismal turnout of 12 out of the 2,000 Hindu students studying there seemed rather odd. Not to Gautier, though.

"Very symbolic of the Hindu youth disconnect of their roots. Worrisome too — how will the 90 millions new voters cast their ballot [sic]?" he said in a tweet, which evoked interesting responses. "All 2,000 students are on their way to India in Pushpak Viman to vote," said one. The heat is truly on!

Shilpa Shetty seems lost in a divine realm as she celebrates Ram Navami with sister Shamita at Juhu's ISKCON temple. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

