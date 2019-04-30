Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Finger-inking good

Anushka Sharma offers voters at a polling station in Versova a frame worthy of the album when she poses with them on Monday after casting her vote. Pic/Satej Shinde

Not a happy ending

Ask any music-loving person who grew up in the 1990s, and they will tell you that AR Rahman's tracks were like anthems to the generation. As much as we love every chord the man has composed, there have been some visible cracks of late. But when we heard that the music director has composed the Marvel Anthem in Hindi for Avengers Endgame, we couldn't believe it.

For, Roke Na Rukenge Ab To Yaara faced a lot of flak after its release, and now that even more people are listening to it, many are calling it "cringe-worthy". A city-based musician even wrote, "My favourite part of Avengers: Endgame was not listening to Rahman's track at the end credits." Seems like Rahman will have to work on his game to please fans, many of who are tagging the song as the "only disappointment" in the movie.

A sweet goodbye

"I've known Pablo for 11 years; he's my best friend who was supposed to come help me out for two months but I was able to convince him to stay for three years," pastry chef Pooja Dhingra revealed to this diarist, albeit with a heavy heart while sharing with us that her close aide and business partner, chef Pablo Naranjo Agular, is all set to bid adieu to the city, and their labour of love, Le 15.



Le15 Cafe won the Best New Cafe at The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019 by Mid-day

"I'm going to miss having him around terribly, more as a friend and my moral support than anything else," Dhingra shared. Their camaraderie is apparent in Agular's thoughts, too, when he confesses that Dhingra was like a little sister and an incredible support system. "India has taught me so much not only as a person but also as a chef! For the first time in many years I can say I'm happy. However, I've been living away for 13 years and it's time to go home. Before I do that, I'm going to travel around Asia to learn and discover as much as I can," the Colombian chef told this diarist.

A whiff of Kashmir in Oz

The previous edition of MasterChef Australia saw history being made when an Indian-origin chef was crowned the king of the kitchen. Now, Kashmir-born Sandeep Pandit hopes to win the 11th edition. The IT project manager took one step closer to making this a reality when his name was announced as one of the 10 participants.

The Bangalore University graduate will be plating up a traditional feast from Kashmir, and hopes to charm Georgie Calombaris with his hot and spicy signature dish. The 37-year-old's social media profile mentions him as a complete foodie.

He has a food blog where he tells stories associated with the dishes like his mother's rogan josh, besides sharing their recipes. He picked up cooking after they moved to Australia and his parents worked hard to make ends meet. Well, here's hoping he introduces the world to the lesser-known delights of Kashmiri cuisine.

Live in concert

The voting day holiday for Mumbaikars packed in a treat yesterday with a day-long concert at the NCPA, celebrating Ustad Allarakha's birth centenary. While the free entry ensured it was open to all, the Nariman Point venue isn't logistically accessible to everyone. But that didn't bar music lovers from across the city, and for that matter anywhere in the world, from soaking in the tunes played in memory of the legendary tabla player. For, the venue ensured that the concert was streamed live on its Facebook page.

And as word spread, listeners kept joining in through the course of the day, as a stellar line-up of artistes — which had been kept under wraps — including Asha Bhosle, Prabha Atre, Rakesh Chaurasia and Niladri Kumar as well as folk drummers and a brass band from Jaipur performed. Now that's what we call an inclusive event.

Tete-a-tete with Gulzar

Poet, lyricist, and dire­c­tor Gulzar, known for classic movies like Aandhi, Angoor and Ijaazat, wi­ll be in conversation with three authors who have written bo­o­ks based on these films, at a ta­lk by Harper Collins India in Worli later this week. Author Sa­ba M Bashir who has done a cl­ose textual analysis of the film Aa­ndhi, will examine the details of its cast, dialogues and songs, while author Sathya Saran, who has traced Gulzar's adaptation of Shakespeare's Comedy of Errors, will talk about the filming and plot.

Author Mira Hashmi, who will be joining on camera from Pakistan, has written about how Gulzar's skill as a storyteller is exemplified by his complex characters. "The movie is a perfect showcase of Gulzar's impish wit, his way with words and how he can look at the world from a unique angle. I loved the humour in the dialogues and the way the songs are set; they are so tongue-in-cheek," Saran told this diarist.

