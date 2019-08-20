Mumbai diary: Tuesday Dossier

mumbai

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh

A bird in hand move?

Actor Archana Puran Singh holds a bird as stand-up comic Kapil Sharma looks on at the launch of a movie for which they have done voiceovers, in Juhu on Monday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

A cool couple

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are one of the most stylish couples in Tinseltown. The duo will walk the ramp as the showstoppers for designer Payal Singhal's evening show in Lower Parel as part of a fashion week that begins tomorrow. Given the gypsies and bohemia themes of the collection, the designer thought it apt to rope in the couple. "Shibani and Farhan were the perfect muses for this collection because they both imbibe this bohemian vibe. Shibani was my choice as she has been my eternal muse and walked for my debut show [at this fashion week] and so it was only apt for her to walk for the 20th anniversary show.

Farhan has the same cool boho vibe that our clothes have and is a dream showstopper," Singhal told this diarist. They will be wearing coordinated ecru Georgette's kurta and lehenga with colourful neon-wool floral zardosi work.

Shelar doesn't need an invite

State Sports Minister Ashish Shelar has quite a sense of humour. Invited as chief guest at St Anthony's Institute Sports Academy (SAISA) in Bandra for the club's golden anniversary celebrations recently, a jubilant Shelar said he was already looking forward to being part of the club's centenary celebrations, 50 years hence, even if he were not invited for it. Also present at the event were sports luminaries like Padma Shri awardee Bhagyashree Thipsay, chess Grand Master Pravin Thipsay and Olympic hockey gold medalist MM Somaya, who were felicitated for their contribution to the Indian sporting diaspora. Shelar said he was proud to be in the company of distinguished guests and that he was "so happy with the atmosphere at this club that I would surely be there for the centenary celebrations too — invited or uninvited."

Gaggan's grand exit

Last year, when chef Gaggan Anand was touring India for his pop-up series, as the big build-up to his Bangkok restaurant shutting down, we assumed he was on to something new. While that might be true, things in the kitchen didn't end well. Yesterday, the chef uploaded a set of posts apologising to customers who had reservations beyond August 26, two days after Anand officially hangs his apron. "Sorry, an apology from me and my 64 rebels. But it's high time for me to give u my side of situation...Please read all the three pages u will know why and how especially those who have received reservation cancellation emails so late," Anand wrote. The posts go into deep details about

the issues he has been facing with the company. He also revealed that

the company has forbidden him from saying or posting anything on social media that defames them. The silver lining amidst this was that the maverick chef and his team who quit along with him are definitely working on something exciting in the future.

In memory of Narendra Dabholkar

Today marks six years since rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar was shot dead in broad daylight in Pune. And much as the scientific temper, which eludes huge sections of our population — cutting across classes — the murderers have managed to evade the country's criminal justice system too. To mark his death anniversary, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), which Dr Dabholkar founded to fight and eradicate superstition in the state, will launch a social media campaign today to protest against the delay, and call on people to seek explanation from the government. MANS will also observe August 20 as National Scientific Temper Day, and starting today, it will launch a month-long National Awareness Campaign to encourage rational thought among people.

A pet project

If you live around Khar West and have always wanted to go to a restaurant that also has a menu for your dog, then Out of the Blue is the place for you and your furry buddy after August 26. The eatery is making its premises pet-friendly between 8.30 am to 7 pm from Monday through Sunday. "The idea to be a pet-friendly place has been on our mind for a while now. We noticed that a lot of dogs come out for walks through the day with their owners. The patio area has been allotted for the pets to play in. So, there is no need to leave your pet behind anymore and you can both enjoy your meal together," Rahul Bajaj, director of the space, told this diarist. They have also come up with a special pet menu and arranged for bowls. They plan to conduct pet-friendly events and set up stalls with goodies for your pets in the future.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates