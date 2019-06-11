Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

national

Yuvraj Singh and his mother Shabnam

Beta than the best

Yuvraj Singh and his mother, Shabnam, struggle to control their emotions as the cricketer announces his retirement at a SoBo five-star on Monday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Dating app's survey reveals a bunch of queer findings

In light of Pride Month, a dating app has released data on how its users, ie Indian singles, respond to LBGTQ+ issues and the results were interesting. In most parameters, women fared better than men, in the sense that they were more accepting of the LGBTQ+ community.

For instance, 90 per cent of the women surveyed, in contrast to 68 per cent of men, said they cared a lot about LGBTQ+ issues. Another highlight was the fact that only 19 per cent of users in the community have come out to their co-workers and/or random acquaintances. With Section 377 decriminalised, there is still a lot more to be done. And we hope that future surveys will reflect better results, indicating a more equal society.

Cooking up a fitting tribute

It was this week last year that the culinary world lost one of its best-loved giants. Anthony Bourdain died in France on June 8, 2018. His untimely demise sent shockwaves across the global F&B community, and people were at a loss to explain why such a seemingly content person would take his own life. Bourdain's memory, though, remains in the food that he loved to cook, the books that he wrote, and the hugely successful TV shows that he hosted.

Now, Colaba eatery Woodside Inn is paying tribute to the chef with a specially curated menu that takes a leaf out of the one at New York's Les Halles, where Bourdain was the head chef. Pankil Shah (inset), co-owner of Woodside Inn, told this diarist, "Post his demise last year, Anthony Bourdain left a huge void in the hospitality industry. He was passionate, unapologetic and a true professional. We wish to honour his memory and continue his legacy of tasty, hearty and soulful food. The menu we have curated includes classics like clams a la mariniere, croque monsieur, lobster thermidor and Macau-style pork chops with sambal oelek."

Getting proof of good work

Nishtha Jain is a filmmaker known for making gritty documentaries like Gulabi Gang. This year, she released a short film called Proof, which deals with the conflict that a conscientious gynaecologist faces in a medical system rife with corruption.

It's now won the award for Best Narrative Short at the prestigious Brooklyn Film Festival held in New York. Our congratulations, and here's hoping she keeps them coming.

A regret for life

Ever wondered what Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van is like? Well, Sapan Verma revealed in a new video series what his experience in it was like. The comedian got a chance to spend two days inside the star's personal vehicle when he was still a fledgling writer responsible for the script of a film awards show. Verma spoke about the madness that ensued. For instance, one day, Yo Yo Honey Singh walked into the van and, after some awkward silence, ended up laughing his guts out while watching Verma's videos.

Then, there was the time when, after the show was over, Khan threw a massive party inside his lavish van, and when Verma was about to leave, he asked him if he wanted a drink, which the latter declined. It remains, Verma says, the biggest regret of his life.

Here's why this event is special

People with disabilities (PwDs) often get a raw deal in the job market despite possessing the requisite talent in their field of work. Abilympics is an annual event that aims to right this wrong.

The idea is to bring major corporate companies under one roof with PwDs, who will display their prowess and compete for job offers from the organisations. This year's edition will be held at The World Trade Centre in Worli this weekend, featuring over 400 PwDs. There will also be a talk where employers will share the benefits of hiring a person with special needs. These include lower attrition rates, higher productivity and better loyalty.

