Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

We aren't sure if Sikander Kher was seeking Jackie Shroff's blessings, or giving him a foot massage, but the two clearly hit it off at a hotel in Juhu on Monday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Ten seconds with Kubra

Rohan Joshi recently started hosting an online Bollywood quiz, which has been receiving a great response, according to his social media posts. And now, actor Kubra Sait has also joined the bandwagon with Jhacaaash, a Bollywood quiz show on Facebook Live. If you are up to date with the latest releases, log on to their Facebook page every Monday and Thursday at 6 pm, answer 10 quirky questions and stand a chance to win Rs 50,000 every episode. The only catch is that participants will get 10 seconds to respond. Shouldn't be a problem if your B-Town game is stronger than PeeCee's as she admitted on KJo's talk show!

Having a ball in New York

We had reported in these pages how YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam had been invited for an NBA game in the US as part of the basketball association's outreach programme. Now, news filters in that two other Indian youth icons - rapper DIVINE and stand-up comedian Abish Mathew - were also invited to America for the same reason. The duo attended a match between two of the biggest NBA teams, LA Lakers and New York Nicks, at Madison Square in New York City. The two of them evidently had a blast, posing for pics with basketball in hand before the game commenced. The initiative to invite them comes ahead of NBA games being broadcast at prime-time slots on Indian television in the month of April. That will provide for some distraction in case the IPL gets too much for you.

Santacruz's book haven set to close

It has just been a year since Mum­bai's iconic Strand Book Stall shut down, and things aren't getting any better for the city's bibliophiles. We hear the owner of the popular Rajesh Library in Santacruz passed away, and the family is planning to shutter the place. While there, our photojournalist also heard talks of the space being sold out. When mid-day tried contacting the proprietors, they refused to comment. But given the shift from holding a book in one's hand to tapping away at the phone's screen, it's not difficult to understand what may have led to the decision. Meanwhile, they are selling books at a discount. So, how about show­ing up in large numbers, and maybe help the owners change their mind?

More than butter chicken

The 10th edition of the Qatar In­t­er­national Food Festival, org­a­n­ised by the World Food Travel Association, will see chefs from 15 countries come together to whip up a feast in Doha. Representing India are chefs Saransh Goila and Ranveer Brar. And no, Goila will not be serving his signature butter chicken in either of the two culinary demonstrations. On day one, Goila is making a beetroot tikki chaat, with smoked burhani raita. The tikki will be made in the typical galouti style, and served with salli on the side. For the second session, he's picked the Assamese black sesame chicken with some red rice and black sesame jus. "The idea is to showcase the whole of India with food, which is challenging with ju­st two recipes. The black sesame chicken is unconventional as food from the northeast is often not highlighted as Indian food," Goila told this diarist. And also because it's time people knew him for more than his northwest cuisine.

City writer turns mentor

When this diarist interacted with Mumbai-based writer Murzban F Shroff recently about his new novel Fasttrack Fiction, a collection of digital shorts, he revealed his busy schedule. "I am working on two projects: the third part of my Mumbai trilogy and a novel. I am also engaged with setting up a creative writing programme for those who want to be serious writers of fiction," he said. While the date and venue will be revealed later, this platform, called Six Senses Calling, will be a three-day intensive course that will walk participants through basic novel writing chops. "It was conc­e­ived as a global programme. In India, I am tying up with academic institutions and cultural forums. I have one coming up in South Goa this summer," he told this diarist.

