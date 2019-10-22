Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Shoe away

A member of his security team removes a slipper from the way while Salman Khan enters a Bandra school to cast his vote on Monday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Pic the winner

The Bombay Natural History Society, WWF India and mid-day collaborated on The Butterfly Festival 2019, which wrapped up last Sunday at Sanjay Gandhi National Park.



Darshan M Trivedi

The event also included a photography competition where people from across India were invited to send in pictures in four categories — life stages of a butterfly, butterfly behaviour, super macro, and landscape.



Bernad M Thampan's winning photos

Participants sent in hundreds of beautiful photographs, and the winners were feted at a ceremony.



Fahim Khan is awarded for his win

They are Bernad Thampan from Kerala, Darshan Trivedi from Chennai, Roshan Upadhaya from Arunachal Pradesh and Fahim Khan from Mumbai, among others. Congratulations to all of them.

Restoring history

Cafe De La Paix in Charni Road is one of those old-school Irani cafe s that refuses to be swayed by changing tastes. The 80-year-old eatery has been kept almost exactly the same as it was when it was first built.



Before and after photos of the chairs

But the ravages of time had taken a toll on the furniture and the hoarding with the eatery's name outside. That's why Gustad Dinshaw Irani, the third-generation proprietor, decided to repair and upgrade some of the more time-worn objects.

"We are in the process [of renovation] and should complete everything by this weekend. I have selected people for particular jobs. For instance, [designer] Kunal Merchant had walked into the cafe this one time when work was being done, and gave expert suggestions. So, I chose him to polish the chairs back to their original colour," Irani said, adding that Simin Patel, founder of Bombaywalla, also helped.

Sussanne's designed to win

A journey that started in 1995 has now resulted in a global award. That was the year that Sussanne Khan obtained a degree in interior design from a Brooks College in California, before working on her first project a few months later. Then, in 2011, she launched The Charcoal Project, a design concept store spread over a massive 14,000 sq ft.

It presents lines by premier global and Indian designers like Andrew Martin, Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla, and her very own eponymous hand-crafted furniture collection. And the work that Khan does with this place has now been recognised at the 10th edition of the Designer of the Year Awards, held at Kuala Lumpur recently. Khan was adjudged Asia's Most Influential Designer, an honour she shared with two others.

A call for help

City restaurateur Gauri Devidayal is putting her social media skills to good use. She recently found out that her carpenter's six-year-old grandson has brain tumour, and is spending his days at hospital instead of attending school.

So, she reached out to her friends, asking them to donate age-appropriate toys for him. And you can also do your bit since she has said that she can collect the toys from donors who can't drop them off at her Colaba venture, The Table.

City blues festival paints Chicago red

every February, the city hosts an outstanding blues festival where some of the biggest names in the genre have performed. In fact, one of the people who helped set the festival up was the legendary Buddy Guy. There was also a property that was later launched at Buddy Guy's Legends, a club that he runs in Chicago, which was held last weekend when acts like The Gabe Stillman Band and eric Gales brought the house down.

"We were keen to establish this event as an extension of the festival in the form of a weekend in Chicago at the iconic club and promote local blues talent in the US," said festival director VG Jairam. Here's hoping that events like this one help put India on the blues map of the world.

