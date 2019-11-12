Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Shefali’s Saturday night plans

When they started discussing food during an interview with mid-day, Shefali Shah told Sobhita Dhulipala that she loves hanging out at Colaba’s Cafe Mondegar. When Dhulipala asked her where it was, Shah indulged in a hearty explanation, mentioning that it’s her go-to place. True to her word, the actor was spotted at the café on Saturday night with actor Vaisshalee Thackar, sipping on beer and posting pictures captioned, “Our most looked forward to expedition.” “It is like an expedition for me and my friends. We wear really comfortable chappals and PJs, go to Causeway and buy random things. Such trips are only complete when we split a pitcher of beer between the group at Cafe Mondegar. It’s also near Trishna in Fort, where we drop by for coastal food,” she told this diarist. A fun tradition to keep alive.

Unforgettable bawas of Bombay

Rohinton Nariman, Berjis Desai and Farokh Udwadia. pic/Bipin Kokate

Last weekend, Justice Rohinton Nariman and eminent physician Dr Farokh Udwadia launched lawyer Berjis Desai’s second book, The Bawaji: Chronicles of a Vanishing Community, at Mahalaxmi. The title is a collection of 50 profiles (all unnamed except one) of Parsis over the last 50 years. “Most of those profiled were neither good nor great. Egotists, philanderers, rogues and adventurists jostle for a place. Of course, there are the compassionate and philanthropic. But all were unforgettable bawas,” Desai told this diarist. The book launch was attended by eminent Mumbaikars, including high priest and National Minorities Commission Member, Dastur Khurshed of Udwada, industrialist and heritage activist Cyrus Guzder, as well as Mansi Kirloskar and her husband, Neville Tata.

Saluting our green warriors

Dr Salim Ali

Today, as some bird lovers walk through the scenic forests nestled inside the forests of Sanjay Gandhi National Park for a bird trail to commemorate the Birdman of India’s birth anniversary, winners for the prestigious Salim Ali Awards for 2019, dedicated to the celebrated ornithologist, will be announced simultaneously.

Anant Pande

This year, the accolade that recognises exemplary work in the fields of wildlife research, conservation and nature education at the global, national and local levels will introduce a new laurel — JC Daniel Conservation Leader Award in the Young Women and Young Men categories. Among the prize winners are global eco-warriors like Liberian national soccer team’s former goalie, Alexander Louis Peal who will be felicitated for his efforts towards the conservation movement in Liberia, alongside heroes from home turf, including Indian ecologist, writer, and founder of the Centre for Ecological Sciences, Prof Madhav Gadgil who chaired the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, also known as the Gadgil Commission.

Sonali Garg

The new category seeks to recognise individual efforts towards nature conservation and is dedicated to the memory of the late Mr JC Daniel, who had served the society in multiple roles throughout his life-long association with the society, including as Honorary Secretary and Vice President. The prestigious honour will be presented to Anant Pande, a wildlife conservationist and Sonali Garg, for her pioneering research in the study of amphibians.

Lighting Banganga up

This evening, Banganga Tank, Walkeshwar’s landmark, will be illuminated with a thousand lamps on the festival of Kartik Poornima. A maha aarti at the holy tank will ring out at 6.30 pm. The tank complex is often in the news for the wrong reasons, mainly for the lack of upkeep and maintenance. However today, the heritage sub-precinct will come alive as thousands of devotees converge at the ghat. And so, it might not be such a bad idea to head to SoBo’s enduring symbol, nevermind having to brave the traffic snarls of Mercedes and BMWs as they make their way up Malabar Hill. The event is being organised by the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Temple Trust in collaboration with MTDC under the religious tourism banner.

Fit for kids

Children these days lead increasingly sedentary lives, thanks to their smart gadgets. That’s why Love Your Parks Mumbai, an organisation that promotes activities in the city’s open spaces, and Juniorthon, a children’s marathon, have joined hands to organise an endurance-building and running boot camp for kids at Patwardhan Park in Bandra on November 20. This isn’t the first time they are doing so, and one parent, Jayna Mehta, was so inspired by them that she started a similar activity in the Mulund neighbourhood. “We take children to one of the largest buildings in the area and make them do stretching exercises and meditation every morning. We also give them tips on nutrition, and feedback on their progress,” Mehta told this diarist.

