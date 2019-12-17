Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cheeky business

Rani Mukherji displays her fondness for Gopi Puthran, director of her upcoming film, at a press conference held at an Andheri studio on Monday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Out and about

On Sunday, 40,000 fans witnessed a memorable concert that unfolded at the DY Patil Stadium. On their maiden visit, and as part of the closing gig for their Joshua Tree Tour, Irish band U2 gifted Indian music listeners one of their most unforgettable days.



Adam Clayton outside The Table and (right) at Chemould Prescott Road

But the U2 experience continued for some people in the city on Monday, with bassist Adam Clayton and his wife enjoying nosh and art in SoBo. We hear that the two visited the Chemould Prescott Road, where they discussed art and censorship with artist Reena Kallat. Post this, Clayton and his Brazilian spouse also visited Jhaveri Contemporary and stopped by at The Table for a meal of zucchini spaghetti and ravioli burrata.

mid-day is a winner

mid-day photo editor Rane Ashish captured this image of a Ganpati idol that was being taken from the workshop to a mandal in Andheri West ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

The photograph has now been selected along with 12 others for the annual Mumbai Press Club calendar 2020 to be released later this month. All the winners will take home a cash prize and a certificate as well.

A rap on the knuckles

Regardless of which side of the divide you are on, it's impossible to ignore the widespread protests that have erupted across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act. There were demonstrations at various educational institutions across the country, including Jamia Milia Islamia, JNU, Jadavpur University and at TISS in Mumbai. While comedians like Kunal Kamra have launched scathing attacks on the ruling dispensation on social media, some Bollywood personalities like Sayani Gupta and Anurag Kashyap have also made it clear that they oppose the move.



There is another addition to these diverse voices. Hip-hop has always been a musical medium that cocks a snook at the powers that be. Parmesh Shahani, head of Godrej India Culture Lab who is presently in Goa for the Serendipity Arts Festival, posted a clip of city-based rap crew Bombay Lokal (in pic) taking a dig at the establishment with an impromptu few lines that ask if the authorities will listen.

A prize that's lit

The coveted $25,000 DSC Prize for South Asian Literature has this year been awarded to novelist Amitabha Bagchi for Half The Night Is Gone (Juggernaut Books).

The novel is centred on a Hindi novelist named Vishwanath who is heartbroken after losing his son to an accident and the tragedy leads him to write another novel. The book, in turn, raises questions about religion, society and literature. The winner was announced at the IME Nepal Literature Festival yesterday at Pokhara. Our congratulations.

Italy gets a taste of Indian mysticism

The mysticism of the Naga sadhus at Kumbh Mela has been captured on camera hundreds of times. But not too many of those photos have made their way to exhibitions abroad. Parul Mehta's series of photographs titled Mystic India has done just that. They are on display at public art space Museo Marino Marini in Florence.

"I had gone to Kumbh earlier this year and shot primarily around midnight. This was my first trip there and I wanted to capture the spiritual energy and sense of abandonment that the sadhus embody," Mehta told this diarist.

