Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Standing tall or not?

Disha Patani gets some help on and off the stage, with Anil Kapoor and an assistant at a trailer launch in Juhu. Pics/Sameer Markande

When Hillary Clinton wrote back

Last year, Mumbai-based Neha J Hiranandani had written a book called Girl Power! Indian Women who Broke the Rules. It has an account of 50 popular women who lived life on their own terms, Including writer Ismat Chughtai, actor Priyanka Chopra and shuttler PV Sindhu.

Hiranandani later sent a copy of the book to US senator and former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, along with a letter that said that the latter's concession speech in 2016 inspired Hiranandani to write it. Now, she has received a warm letter in response from Clinton, who pointed out that she, too, has written a similar book along with her daughter, Chelsea. The Mumbaikar, understandably, was thrilled.

Katy Perry in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

It seems like pop artiste Katy Perry, who performed in Mumbai in November last year, took more than just love back. She was spotted in a rainbow-coloured number by Mumbai-based duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. "The ensemble comprised a sculptural top fashioned from up-cycled scraps of silk in bright hues.

We paired this with an organza skirt that had circular discs of fabric, which celebrated the volume and movement in a dramatic way. It was a delight to have her wear our design," the duo told this diarist.

Beyond borders

After a fresh spate of violence, this time in the JNU campus at the hands of masked goons who went on rampage on Sunday, protests have broken out not just in the country but the world over. In Malegaon, women marched with anti-CAA and NRC slogans.

In attendance here were Aysha Renna and Ladeeda Farzana, the women who have become the face of the Jamia protests and lent themselves to enduring artwork and graffiti. Elsewhere, including in London, Oxford, Toronto and New York City, student groups called for protests as a show of solidarity for their counterparts in JNU.

Supporting act

It was at midnight on the day of the JNU attacks that Mumbaikars assembled in a silent protest at the Gateway of India urging others to 'occupy Gateway'. After 12 hours of non-stop protests, attendees couldn't find a washroom in the vicinity.

The adjacent five-star, had allegedly turned them down. In a show of solidarity in response to a protestor's Instagram query, Colaba Social welcomed protestors to use their washrooms and get a drink of water. The offer also had Twitter teeming with threads listing the closest accessible washrooms in the area, from Starbucks to CSMVS (Prince of Wales Museum) and hospitals in the vicinity. A hat tip to these armchair warriors.

New titles from Amitav and Arvind

You don't need to be a diehard fan of Amitav Ghosh or Aravind Adiga to wait for the announcement of a new book by either of them. You need to just be a fan of good literature. And if that's up your alley then you're up for good news.

HarperCollins India has acquired three new titles by Ghosh: Jungle-nama, a graphic novel coming out this year; a collection of essays to be published in 2021 and another research-driven publication in 2022. Meanwhile, Adiga's novel Anmesty with Pan Macmillan India is all set to release on February 20.

