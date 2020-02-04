Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Main meri favourite hoon

Kajol is all self-love as she tries on a Vikram Phadnis creation at a charity exhibition in Worli on Monday. Pic/Ashish Raje

All aboard to Gujarat

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya's (CSMVS) outreach initiative Museum on Wheels (MoW) in collaboration with Citi India launched in 2015. The idea was to house an exhibition inside a bus and travel to schools across the state. Last year, in its sixth edition, it held an exhibition titled Fossils: Impression of the Past that begins with an introduction to the living fossil, the types and formation and then, talks about dinosaurs in India. So, it's not surprising to hear that it has travelled out of Maharashtra for the first time — the bus has reached Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Vallabhram Mehta Public School in Vadodara, Gujarat. And we're hoping to see it travel to more states, especially with the latest MoW themed on Indian music recently inaugurated by Ustad Zakir Hussain.

A classic turnaround

Singer Sona Mohapatra has been vocal about her criticism of Kunal Kamra in the recent episode where the stand-up comedian confronted news anchor Arnab Goswami on a Lucknow-bound Indigo flight. She said that to create an atmosphere of stress in-flight was unacceptable and something Kamra had subjected those in the flight to. Following which she received flak for her comments on social media. In what seems like a turnaround, she took to Twitter yesterday to say that Kamra had in fact taken the time out to engage with her and explain his side. "So @kunalkamra88 wrote in yesterday to me on my DM's & explained his reasons for getting emotional on a flight. I appreciate his humility & ability to connect with someone whom he could as well be upset with for not agreeing with his means of dissent," her tweet said. Kudos to patching up on social media.

For the coastline, by the beach

If you like spending your weekends by the beach, this diarist discovered a resource that could help you do more than that. A city-based NGO, The Curio City Collective has released a handy list of beach clean-ups that invite volunteers each weekend. From Versova to Dadar and Mahim, there's information on meeting points, contact numbers and everything else you might need. Here's to a day at the beach.

Will cycle for Irani chai

When was the last time your favourite restaurant rewarded a good habit? Also, when was the last time you decided to cycle on Mumbai's roads to make your way for a cuppa? Matunga's Cafe Irani Chaii recognises both and in a bid to reward your concern for the environment and taking an emission-free mode of transport there, the establishment will give you 10 per cent off on the bill. Better still, it goes up to 15 per cent on Independence Day and Republic Day. Owner Dr Mansoor Showghi Yezdi wants to see more cyclists on the roads and this is his way of doing his bit. Here's a hat tip from us as we bring out our cycles to hit the road.

Indian in UK courting fame

The role of the judiciary in a three-pronged democracy is of paramount importance, since it's meant to keep any autocratic impulse that our leaders might have, in check. The same goes for the courts in England, and Sarosh Zaiwalla is one Indian who has made a stellar contribution to UK's legal system. Just take a look at his list of achievements. After setting up Zaiwalla and Co, the legal eagle went on to instruct a young Tony Blair as a junior barrister, and then acted as a bridge in Prime Minister John Major's outreach to British Asian businessmen. He has also been on the winning side of over 1,000 international litigation and arbitration cases. Zaiwalla has now released his memoir, titled Honour Bound. In it, he takes a look at his journey from being a desi youngster in non-diversified England to starting his own firm. The book launches at Mumbai Press Club on Thursday, with senior lawyer Fali S Nariman and industrialist Adi Godrej in attendance. Zaiwalla told this diarist, "The only occasional obstacle I faced initially in England was when local people struggled to pronounce my surname. Unlike some other Indians, I had decided not to anglicise my firm's name. I was content for it to be recognised in the UK as being of Indian origin."

