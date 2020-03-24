Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Karishma Ka Karishma

Karishma Tanna seems to be in high spirits after managing to buy vegetables despite the lockdown, in Juhu. Pic/Satej Shinde

Books on her mind

Licypriya Kangujam, the eight-year-old environmental activist from Manipur who has been campaigning for action on climate change, has decided to publish two books — The Homeless Climate Activist and Why I Rejected Modi's Honour. She recently took to social media announcing that she was already in talks with a few publishers.

"The Homeless Climate Activist is based on how I decided to become a climate activist at a young age. The other book is based on the truth behind the reason to turn down Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour on International Women's Day 2020. It includes the stories of my campaigns, my demands and responses from the government." She has received proposals from Westland Books by Amazon, and Hachette India. But the little green warrior confides that she is keen on getting published by Penguin Random House, adding, "If they ask for any cost for publishing the books, I will go ahead with Westland, as they will take care of the expenses."

Elmo to the rescue

Remember Elmo from Sesame Street? Well, the furry red cartoon has been sharing tips on how kids can maintain hygiene, and what coronavirus means. Sesame Workshop India, the non-profit educational organisation behind Galli Galli Sim Sim, the Hindi adaptation of the American children's TV series, has been putting out posts featuring Elmo to reach out to kids.

Speaking to this diarist, managing director Sonali Khan said, "Amidst the current trying times, children are most affected with schools and public places being shut and limited physical activity at homes.

It's critical to address the social and emotional aspect of children and to let them know that they are safe by following the guidelines to combat Covid-19. We will also release PSAs in the form of video messages. We hope that a child's emotions are dealt with utmost care while we take care of physical health."

Sounds, aromas from a kitchen

With time on our hands, thanks to the quarantine, it's not just chefs who are dishing out useful recipes that can be easily made and don't need complex ingredients.

Mumbai-based musician Aditi Ramesh took to Instagram as she prepared her mother's onion chutney using basic ingredients, that you can eat with anything, on Insta live.

"I chose the onion chutney because it's really basic and simple to make regardless of whether you're used to cooking or not and I want to encourage more people to try cooking. It's also very flavourful and versatile. I will be sharing more recipes on my blog for easy meal ideas during quarantine. The next live session on Sunday at noon will be on making marinara sauce from scratch," Ramesh told this diarist.

Sorabh Pant's friendly joke

Self-quarantine days can get gloomy. With most of the content available online revolving around pandemic humour, stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant has released a five-minute video called Your best friends are the worst, especially now when you can't meet any friends. "People who follow my work were messaging me to put out something.

And most of the content available was related to the virus. Usually, as a stand-up comedian you release clips once you have something to promote. In this case, I was like, 'I will record something for that a couple of months later and release this [video] now if it will make people happy.' I will also release a few more videos, one of which will be a sequel to this one," Pant told this diarist.

..and it's a rap

Actor Dhanendra Kawade has found a new way of telling us how to keep calm and carry on. In a video on his newly launched YouTube channel, Kawade has released a Hindi rap video called Janata take care, asking viewers to maintain social distance, to not be afraid and not spread rumours.

"As a creative person, I kept thinking of what I can do to spread awareness. I was trying to start my channel. I wanted to make some light comedy that people can enjoy," Kawade said, urging his followers to abide by the government's directives.

