Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

In graphic company

No one likes wearing a mask and the faces on the wall make the displeasure clear, but it's safety first for this man at Thakur Village, Kandivli, on Monday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Music makes a difference

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, known not just for her work but also for causes close to her heart, is at it again. On social media, she is offering to sing a personalised song or a birthday wish in return for a donation for a Coronavirus-related charity. "I have a collated list of families who need support," she told this diarist. She has taken as many as 1,277 requests so far for over 500 beneficiary families in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka. "I have been singing on requests and birthday wishes for a long time without monetising it. I thought, why not change it into a donation drive?" she reasoned.

How art matters today



Gayatri and Vikas Oberoi with sons Vihaan (in green tee) and Yuvaan (in red)

Real estate developer Vikas and Gayatri Oberoi's son, Vihaan, 13, is an aspiring artist, studying at the Oberoi International School. His passion led him to pursue acrylic painting and drawing. The self-taught youngster's tools vary from painting knives to cooking pan lids. He particularly enjoys working on multiple canvases making diptychs and triptychs as he loves the disconnection and continuity of such form of paintings. Vihaan shares, "Knowing the situation we are in, and learning about the hardships people are facing under lockdown, I have used my time at home to compile my work for an online exhibition (https://colorwaysbyvihaan.org). I was always keen on holding a show; it's fulfilling to know that it will help people in need." Proceeds will be collected by the Oberoi Foundation and donated to NGO Teach for India's COVID-19 Relief and Learning Fund. "I hope my art brings as much positivity to people, as creating it did for me," adds Vihaan. His parents have always been encouraging: "We are thrilled that he can contribute to a cause when it is most needed. We will continue to guide his creative mind and generosity, and are thankful for the appreciation he has received."



Vihaan painting

Taking the stage for 10 years

City-based theatre production company Tpot has turned 10. Formed in 2010 by actor, writer and director Trishla Patel and her husband Vishal Capoor, they have been sharing interesting tidbits and behind-the-scene moments about some of their iconic productions including Aaj Rang Hai, Char Small, Zinga Zinga Roses and In Search of an Author. Patel told this diarist that she didn't foresee herself hitting this milestone. "I thought I'd do one play. I didn't even have a name for the company; it came about over a drunken night with my husband at a Chinese restaurant. I feel like my writing and plays have grown more mature over time" she added.

Pawse and post

Spending time with the doggo on your daily commute never failed to make your day better. So, while you cannot do that as often now, here's an opportunity to relive those happy moments. The Welfare of Stray Dogs (WSD) India has started an Instagram campaign where all you need to do is post a picture with a streetie taken pre-lockdown, tag WSD and five other people and use the hashtags #LockdownSpiritsUp, #wsd and #wsdindia. About the importance of this project, Abodh Aras, CEO of WSD, told this diarist, "During these times of uncertainty, the initiative focusses on how the street dogs and cats bring about positivity and cheer. Just looking at these photos brings a smile to our faces. And it nudges us take care of them too."

Soirée with Shabana Azmi

Last week, Manjul Publishing House started a live event, titled Dastaan-e-Sheron Shayaari on Instagram which ends today. And the weekend saw journalist and poet Atika Farooqui in conversation with Shabana Azmi. Here, viewers got to listen to Azmi's views on life during the lockdown, her accident and growing up in Janki Kutir, Juhu. She spoke about the independent film Waterborne that she was part of 15 years ago, which was to be released on Google's video store only, and mentioned how people expressed their hesitance of the online medium to her. But Azmi had said then, "Yeh humara future hai aur is future ke liye hum ko abhi se preparation karna padega."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news