Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

Ready, Get set, flamingo

Flamingos are having a field day in and around Mumbai during the lockdown, with this one taking flight in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Pic/Rane Ashish

Devi in Paris

Musee du quai Branly in Paris, popularly known as Branly Du Quai, is a space that focuses on the arts and culture of Asia, Africa, Oceania and the Americas. It has started a series as part of International Museum Week, which started yesterday, where it is showcasing fictitious superheroes that have emerged from these cultures.

The list includes Devi, a graphic novel from Virgin Comics that was co-written by Samit Basu, who told this diarist that he was air-dropped into the project to help give it shape. "Devi is basically this quasi-mythological Indian warrior lady who is in the middle of a gods-versus-demons battle in a fantasy world. The comic is an example of an American form of pulp-comic writing being Indianised," Basu said.

Calling chefs

People have taken to the kitchen like never before during the lockdown. That's why David Vaz, who runs a food blog called the Food Konnect Inc, tied up with Malad eatery Snyder's Bistro to organise a competition for city-based home chefs, with celebrity chef Ananya Banerjee as the judge.

"People can send in pictures along with recipes, or a video. The prizes include gift vouchers and the winners will also be highlighted on our social media pages," Vaz told this diarist. If you'd like to give it a shot, call or WhatsApp 9833719688.

Filmmaker plays a helpful role

The film industry is going through a rough ride with all outdoor shoots and other activities being cancelled during the lockdown. Nonetheless, Satyanshu Singh, who made his directorial debut with Chintu Ka Birthday, has started a series of online lectures aimed at raising funds for relief during the pandemic. Veterans like actor Vinay Pathak and screenwriter Anjum Rajabali have also extended their support, with film buffs not just from Indian towns like Bokaro and Coimbatore, but also from countries including Canada, Germany and the UK having logged in so far.

The format requires them to donate at least '1,000 to any one NGO from a list that's provided, with access to the lecture being available only when they submit screenshots of their donations. A total of '15 lakh has been raised so far and Singh said, "Seeing hundreds of people stretch their limits of compassion further strengthens my belief in the inherent goodness in all human beings."

Home tunes



SOI student Aaliya Ramakrishnan in a still from the video

Like the rest of the world, the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI) Music Academy is also working from home. The students who have been missing rehearsals recently released a video titled Plink, Plank, Plunk where they are seen playing together, from different corners of the world.

"They are playing a rhythm piece by Leroy Anderson that isn't really a piece for children. And to be able to play it this well remotely, makes me very proud of them," said Marat Bisengaliev, director, SOI.

Coming soon: A digital film festival

Film festivals have also started taking the virtual route now, as is the case with UVAA, a digital-only event meant for independent filmmakers to showcase their work. The format is such that a jury comprising actors including Rakesh Bedi and Parvin Dabas will shortlist the entries, with the selected films being available for online viewing for seven days.

Industry veteran Kamal Nathani, who is the organiser, told this diarist, "I have lots of friends who make short films and they were all wondering how they could display their work during the lockdown. That's how the idea came up and we managed to put the festival together in 10 days."

