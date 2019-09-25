Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Salaam namaste

Farhan Akhtar seems lost in thought even as Priyanka Chopra knows exactly where to look, during a press meet at Goregaon's Film City on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Kings return

They flipped in the air like a burger patty being cooked at McDonalds. They coordinated their movements like a group of synchronised swimmers winning an Olympic medal. And they generally moved on stage as if all laws of gravity had gone out of the window.



Kings United members strike a pose at their recently held showcase

This diarist was fortunate enough to have witnessed city-based troupe Kings United in action in their first show here after winning $1 mn at World of Dance, a US-based reality show. It was at a B-boying competition held recently where they were guest performers. The group was so good that they left us gobsmacked. Here's hoping that their home city gets to witness their talent again, and soon.

Zaika India ka

What does one do after shifting newly to Mumbai? Going by the suggestions given to him in a WhatsApp group that recently appointed US Consul General in Mumbai David Ranz is part of, the answer, it would seem, is to have puran poli and vada pav.

That's why he booked a table yesterday at Aaswad, the famed Dadar eatery that serves home-style Maharashtrian food. And Suryakant Sarjoshi, owner of the restaurant told us that Ranz tucked into missal pav, pohe, khichadi and sheera, apart from puran poli and vada pav.

Sarjoshi added, "He really liked the food and we also informed him about the local winter festival, Dhundur Maas, which impressed him even more. He said that he'd drop by for it when his family also flies down to Mumbai later this year." Seems like the Consul General is slipping into his new shoes just fine, in other words.

This isn't fair, feels Nandita

It's no secret that some Indians are so obsessed with fair skin, that it's listed as a prerequisite for prospective brides, and at times grooms as well, when they place a matrimonial ad. But this is despite the fact that the country houses a diverse population. And one person who has consistently called out this hypocrisy is Nandita Das. The actor had lent her support to a campaign called Dark is Beautiful in 2013, aimed at eradicating the myopic obsession with fair skin.

Now, she is going to be part of a video that will reinvent the same campaign and be called India's Got Colours. It launches today and Das said ahead of the premiere, "Why should we refer to dark as 'beautiful' and fair as 'lovely'? Why should we even use words like these and put pressure on women to look a certain way when we have intellect, skills, talent and we can do a lot?" Fair point.

This one's for the ladies

When Apurva Purohit committed to becoming her own ally instead of saboteur at a watershed moment in her career, she was challenging a notion that she'd later learn was the Imposter Syndrome. It refers to a feeling of inadequacy; the idea that someone better, more deserving, is meant to be where you stand. Having recently found mention among Fortune India's Most Powerful Women of 2019, Purohit is also a writer.

Following the success of her first book, Lady, You're Not a Man!, Purohit, who holds the position of President – Jagran Group, launches her next title, Lady, You're the Boss! (Westland Publications), on Thursday. Drawing from personal experiences, she urges women to challenge social prejudice and biases that come in the way of achieving what they are capable of. From learning to let go, finding sisterhood to real-life role models, she covers a smorgasbord of subjects to offer critical lessons on leadership. She says, "The world needs more women in the workforce and at leadership levels. It needs women to make their opinion count by making their voice matter in public discourse."

London calling

The next book on Indian mythology that best-selling author Amish Tripathi writes might well be from the cold, foreign climes of London.

That's because he's all set to start a new chapter in life, as the director of The Nehru Centre — the cultural wing of the Indian High Commission — in the English capital. Here's wishing him all the best for the adventure.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates