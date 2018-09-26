Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

The Bridal Asia campaign dated September 2017; (right) Design One's promotion Insta post for its October 2018 exhibition published on September 24

Beyond a case of blurred lines

Where do you draw the line between creative inspiration and copying? A promotion image released by fashion and lifestyle show Design One skipped the standard "inspired" argument, and fell right into the category of reproduction.

A pair of models wearing trinkets by Delhi jewellers Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang had featured in wedding exhibition Bridal Asia's campaign released in September 2017. Design One's sponsored Instagram post dated September 24 of this year, used the same photograph of models Rikee Chatterjee and Dayana Erappa. When one follower remarked on the post, the comment was deleted, and the user was blocked.

Launched in 2009, Design One brings together designers working in the field of trousseau, jewellery and footwear, along with gifting ideas in a bi-annual, two-day shopping format. Bridal Asia on the other hand, was founded in 1999 and is a curated showcase of bespoke bridal jewellery and accessories showcased via four expositions

in New Delhi, Mumbai and Ludhiana.

That both address the same clientele and feature an overlapping roster of designers makes things tricky. Thankfully, a day later, Design One attributed the image to Bridal Asia Magazine on its Insta page after a little social media fracas, while continuing to claim that the image was shared by veteran Benarasi saree champion, Abha Dalmia, whose creations the models are wearing.

Dalmia is also a participant at next month's Design One show. But Bridal Asia's team claims Dalmia denied sharing the image with rival organisers, telling this diarist, "Even if Abha did share the image, they [Design One] cannot use it, because it's Bridal Asia property. The jewellery is by Hazoorilal and the production is by Bridal Asia."

Love is in the air

Raman Raghav actor Sobhita Dhulipala seems to have found love in Delhi-based designer Pranav Misra, a well-known name in the capital's social circuit. The Lucknow boy and the actor know each other since her modelling days. A friend of the couple tells us, "They both have known each other for a couple of years but started dating a few months ago.

She has, in fact, worn his label on multiple occasions. They want to keep it discreet, but lately she is spending a lot of time in Delhi. Though he is rather open about their love affair, she prefers keeping it quiet for now. They both write beautiful poetry and have so much in common that they seem like the perfect couple."

Magnetic line-up

Alsisar Mahal in Rajasthan is all set to come alive again with the sound of music. The sixth edition of Magnetic Fields, one of the year's most awaited festivals, returns from December 14 to 16. And the organisers have recently announced the line-up, studded with international artistes and Indian heavyweights.

They include UK-based garage music proponent DJ EZ, Danish techno spin doctor Courtesy and British-Asian dream-pop producer Nabihah Iqbal. The Indian act we are most excited about is Peter Cat Recording Co, who will be exclusively premiering their new album at the festival. So here's hoping that December arrives in a jiffy.

Bye, bye, Local

When The Local opened in Fort in 2013 it created all the right buzz with its select, punch-password entry, focus on local cuisines, desi cocktails and karaoke nights. Sadly, the bar downed shutters last night. "It's heartbreaking; we tried a lot to make it work. But the bar and restaurant business today is very competitive — drinks for 99, happy hours through the day, free drinks for ladies, offers by delivery apps — every bar is offering cut-throat prices, and with the rents so high and licensing, you hardly make any money.

The young entrepreneurs in the industry should know this. But The Local has lived its shelf life. We had a great run and hopefully things will work out for our new offering, New York City Diner, which opens in Bandra next week," says owner-chef Meldan D'Cunha.

Sania has a message for her baby

The burden of expectations on kids today is no laughing matter. And if it's a child of two sports stars, the pressure can only get worse. In a video for Culture Machine's digital channel Blush that releases today, ace tennis player Sania Mirza is seen recording a message for her soon-to-be-born baby.

"You don't have to serve an ace or hit a six," she tells her child, as she encourages it to find its calling, which can go beyond gender norms and other stereotypes. "I think as an expectant mother the most important message that I want to give not just to my child but to every child is that, you have to follow your dreams whatever they are, even if they are out of the box or out of the ordinary. You have to believe in yourself [sic]," she told this diarist. We couldn't agree more.

Taking the bull by the horns



Actor Chitrangada Singh amuses onlookers with her shenanigans at the trailer launch of her upcoming film, at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates