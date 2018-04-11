Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Chubby cheeks

Actor Parineeti Chopra fusses over a school student at an event in Bandra on Tuesday. Pic/shadab khan

One for the record

There is an old-world charm about vinyls that make them incongruent to the modern times. Yet, they are the only physical format of recorded music that have consistently seen a rise in sales over the years. And to celebrate that, a vinyl pop-up is being held at a SoBo hotspot on April 21, to mark International Record Store Day. It will involve over 2,000 LPs being showcased for visitors, featuring western greats such as Pink Floyd (in pic), Led Zeppelin, Pearl Jam, and The Doors, as well as Indian maestros such as Jagjit Singh and AR Rahman. Plus, it's a BYOV (bring your own vinyl) affair, apart from there being a DJ scratching workshop and a curated wine-and-dine experience. So give the Internet a rest for the day, head down to the venue and rediscover what it means to actually pick up a record, before gently placing it on a turntable.



Choiti Ghosh, Tejashree Ingawale, Sameera Iyengar, Sapan Saran, Sushma Deshpande and Kully Thiarai

A gritty activist's journey

In July last year, this newspaper had reported that 10 artistes from Mumbai-based theatre company Junoon and National Theatre Wales had come together for a collaborative project, Sisters, to explore questions around what it means to be an Asian woman and part of the Indian diaspora. In its research phase, the project included a workshop with Indian artistes, which was attended by NTW's artistic director Kully Thiarai. Later this month, the artistes will share their work in progress in Cardiff, inviting audience feedback. The project will be introduced through an informal evening of new writing, art, performance, music and digital storytelling.

Against the odds

"I may have Parkinson's, but Parkinson's will not have me" was the motto with which the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Society (PDMDS) was established in Mumbai in 2001. The charity society, which now operates through a network of 50 support centres in nine states, has been working towards improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson's and their caregivers. On the occasion of World Parkinson's Day today, the PDMDS organised an event where members shook a leg on stage, walked the ramp and created artworks. Eminent neurologists from across Mumbai, personalities such as Dr Rati Godrej and Smita Crishna Godrej were also present to cheer the members on.

A biggie for the art world

While December might seem too far for now, but the news of international auction house Sotheby's launching auctions in India has gotten us excited already. They will launch with Boundless: Mumbai, a first from the house following their opening of the Mumbai office in 2016. The catalogue will include works by some of the biggest artists of South Asia as well artworks by western artists inspired by different socio-cultural aspects of the region. Leading the sale will be Tyeb Mehta's Durga Mahisasura Mardini, which was commissioned directly from the artist in 1993. With the current auction record for Mehta's work set at US$3.6 million, we wonder if Mumbai will beat the record.



Manu Chandra

When Manu met Kiran

We have several good memories from the black plate gala which was the first edition of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards 2018. Not only did the night witness terrific camaraderie between upcoming and established restaurateurs (our favourite is a pic uploaded by Ryan Tham featuring Priyank Sukhija, Riyaaz Amlani, Rahul Akerkar, Manu Chandra, Yash Bhanage and Sameer Seth goofing around), it also saw them interact with people from outside the industry.



Kiran Nagarkar

One such conversation we witnessed was between Chandra and author Kiran Nagarkar where Chandra walked up to the author and introduced himself as a big fan of his work, and that he loved the first two pages of Jasoda, his latest novel. Nagarkar being his usual, humble self thanked the chef, which was followed by a long chat. Here's to more such meetings!

