Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Sara keeps it short

Until now, it was Janhvi Kapoor who'd be called out for her 'short' shorts. Now, she has Sara Ali Khan for company, as was evident when both of them were spotted at Bandra on Tuesday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Indie film made in Mumbai books ticket for Kolkata fest

Aditya Kripalani is a Mumbai-based film director who is known for making gender-sensitive movies like Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal, and Tikli and Laxmi Bomb. But in his latest project, Devi Aur Hero, Kripalani has also focused on a problem that men face — sex addiction. The film has now been approved for screening under the Asian Select category at the Kolkata International Film Festival, and Chitrangada Shatarupa the film's female lead, told this diarist that the character she plays also has a psychological disorder.

"I play this character called Kali. She is captive in this rich boy's house in Mumbai. She runs away from there and realises that something is wrong when she experienced frequent blackouts. So she ends up going to a counsellor, who is the film's other protagonist. He, on the other hand, is battling sex addiction and it's difficult for him to deal with a female client. The movie is about how the two resolve their issues, with a bit of a revenge angle in the end."

The sweet taste of victory for Gary

Life after Masterchef seems to be suiting Gary Mehigan just fine. He has already signed a new televised cooking show that sees him team up with fellow ex-Masterchef judge Matt Preston. This is after he recently travelled all across India shooting for another show, Masters of Taste, in which he entered the homes of families from different states to understand their local cuisine.

There were 12 episodes in all for the show, which has now won the prize for Best Non-scripted Entertainment at the Asian Academy Awards held in Singapore every year, which honours TV series and films from the region. Mehigan was expectantly ecstatic and thanked all those associated with the film on social media, writing, "What a thrill. Too many wonderful, hard working and 'can do' people to mention. We did a good job, huh?" Clearly, they did.

Saransh is a cheat

Chef Saransh Goila recently went on a month-long diet. But he went off it in the middle for a new show he recently shot for, called Cheat Week in Singapore. Goila spent seven days in the Asian country for it, gorging on all sorts of things that his diet wouldn't allow.

He also hunted down unique bars and restaurants, and mulled the idea of making a butter-chicken inspired cocktail, apart from meeting the world's first food hawker to receive a Michelin star, Chan Hon Meng.

Amit is set to make US laugh

It's no secret that Indian comedy is now big business. The first generation of comedians are household names, and many of them are also making their presence felt abroad. Vir Das, for instance, was earlier selected for the New York Comedy Festival scheduled to be held later this year.

It's one of the biggest platforms in the world and will see stars as huge as Trevor Noah and Bill Maher perform this year. And now there is another Indian name that has been added to the line-up — Amit Tandon. Here's hoping he makes the country proud.

Learn the right artistic method

It isn't always easy for painters to delve into large-format art since there are often constraints of space, time and money in a city like Mumbai. They thus limit their work to canvases that are smaller than 12 cm.



Method in Kala Ghoda was launched earlier this year

That's why a new residency announced at Method, a gallery in Kala Ghoda, comes as good news for them. It will involve up to six artists selected for a programme and housed in the rooftop space of the gallery. To register, log on to method.in. The deadline to apply for the residency ends on December 1.

