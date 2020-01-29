Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

Half ticket

Little students barely manage to reach lassy Katrina Kaif's waist as she meets them at an event at a Juhu theatre on Tuesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Causing a stir

The flames of the anti-CAA protest refuse to die down across the country. Whether it's Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, Park Circus in Kolkata, or August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai, people have made no bones about taking the government to task over what they feel is a discriminatory act.



A protest against the CAA at Gateway of India in Colaba. Pic/Suresh Karkera

And they now have a handy tool to look up for information on the anti-CAA movement. A website called azaadindia.org serves as a one-stop site for details about protests taking place across cities on any particular day. This diarist logged on and found out that there is an all-day sit-in being organised at Moreland Road in Nagpada today. Now that's a handy tool for those who want it.

French connection

Art forms cut across borders, be it music or films. They unify different nations since people across countries share the same emotions. That's why it was heartening to hear that the French Culture Minister Frank Riester, who is visiting the city, arranged for a meeting with a delegation of people from the creative arts. The idea was to discuss ways in which they could help strengthen the bond between the two countries.



Sohail Arora (left) and Naveen Deshpande, who run independent music firms, at the meeting

Naveen Deshpande of music management firm Mixtape told this diarist, "I have been working with the French embassy for a while, getting artistes down to the city. So they called me to understand what the challenges were and how they can remove obstacles to make music a tool for strengthening our ties." The meeting lasted for an hour at a five-star in BKC and there were other dignitaries present as well. Excellent idea, we feel.

Boo's post-shaadi feast by Bebop

It was earlier this month that we wrote about how chef Boo Kim, the man who runs the show at popular eateries Dirty Buns and Bastian, got hitched. His wife, Naina Kundu, is a city-based bassist who's performed with the likes of Gino Banks and American keyboard player Scott Kinsey.

The two tied the knot without making too much of a brouhaha about it. But they are now throwing a party at Dirty Buns post their nuptials. Interestingly, the catering duties for the occasion haven't been handed to any of the properties that Boo runs.

Instead, he's chosen Bebop for the job, a relatively nondescript Korean canteen in Chakala that serves scrumptious dishes from the Asian country. Boo, who's Korean too, visits the eatery quite frequently, its management revealed to this diarist. It's nice to see him doff his chef's hat to a Mumbai joint that serves food from his own country.

Raising a toast

It isn't every day that an Indian indie band makes it to a platform as large as Netflix. But that's what neo-folk band When Chai Met Toast have achieved, after a song of theirs, Fireflies, was chosen as the background score while the credits run for Vir Das's new show for the streaming platform.

Earlier, AIB had chosen Naezy's rap track, Tragedy mein comedy, for a skit they hosted on an Indian TV channel. But When Chai Met Toast have gone one up on him, having been exposed to a global audience.

Asiatic, why won't you show & tell?

Who's the greatest ever English playwright? For a lot of people, the answer would be obvious — William Shakespeare. The man covered almost the whole gamut of human emotions and quirks in the 36 plays he wrote, making it a Mahabharata-like collection in terms of being a critique on our society.

The first time they were all collected into one volume and published as Mr William Shakespeare's Comedies, Histories, & Tragedies — better known as the First Folio — was in 1623. And the folks at Asiatic Society of Mumbai have just revealed on social media that an edition of this historic book is being maintained at their archives. Now, if only they would put it up on public display.

