Mumbai Diary: Wednesday Dossier

All that glitters...

... is probably gold, as evident at Bappi Lahiri's glamourous Holi party where the singer was spotted with Belarusian singer Svetlana Agarval and Jaya Prada. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

A win for Mumbai

City-based author Rehana Munir won the JK Paper AutHer Awards on International Women's Day, in the best debut author category for her novel Paper Moon. Munir, whose novel revolves around the life of a young Mumbai woman who sets up her own bookstore, called the story "an ode to books and the city". She told this diarist, "To send one's first book out into the world and to hear people's thoughts about it is equally thrilling and terrifying. I've been lucky to receive some very encouraging feedback and the warmest appreciation. This novel was written as a sort of ode to books and the city, and that seems to have struck a chord. The award is a wonderful boost at the beginning of my journey in fiction, for which I'm very grateful."

Stage call from Budapest

The Budapest-based Baltazar Theatre, whose members are specially abled, is set to stage a dance-theatre performance in India for the first time at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) on March 16 and 17. Founded by Hungarian director Dóra Elek in 1998, the group aims to demonstrate the skills of the differently-abled and facilitate their social integration. The two-part performance at NCPA, which has been choreographed by Olivia Reti-Harmath and directed by Dóra Elek, will be put up by 12 actors who have Down Syndrome. "The first part, titled Dandelion, is based on 20th century love poems. It is inspired by a famous 19th century Hungarian impressionist painting and uses music from classics like Debussy, Ravel, Mozart and Bach. Dust, which is the second part, is a kind of search game. We want to break ground by putting actors' disabilities in the background and emphasize their talent," said Ferenc Jari, Consul General of Hungary in Mumbai. Elek hopes that the play will prompt Indian viewers to see themselves through the eyes of those who come from a faraway corner of the world. Elek adds, "We are hopeful that Mumbai will appreciate and enjoy the play."

Calling the best Amish fans

Amish Tripathi likes to keep himself busy. And more often than not, it makes news. Last year, not only did he come out with Raavan: Enemy of Aryavarta, but also took charge as the director of London's Nehru Centre. This month marks a decade since the author released his first novel. To celebrate this milestone, he has put together a contest for readers. All they have to do is answer 20 questions comprising 19 MCQs and one open-ended question to prove themselves as his most passionate reader. The contest is open until March 26, and the gift will be a surprise. If you are above 18 and wish to give it a shot, log on to bit.ly/10Years ofAmish Quiz.

Virus Watch: Another event hit

The first-of-its-kind Bihar Museum Biennale that was scheduled for later this month has been postponed on account of public safety concerns around COVID-19. Two city museums — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) and Piramal Museum of Art — were to exhibit their collections at this event.

Speaking about the postponement, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, director general, CSMVS and member of the advisory committee of the biennale, confirmed it to this diarist. "This was done after consultation with foreign experts and keeping everyone's safety in mind. While the dates have been postponed to June 29 from March 25, the programme remains the same," he assured.

Sachin, can you save us?

Sachin Tendulkar is called the 'God of cricket' but going by a banner at the Road Safety T20 match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, he could be the God of other things, too. There's no cure for the coronavirus yet but fans believe they don't need to be afraid with Sachin around. "Who cares about Corona Virus when Sachinism is inside us," read this interesting banner.

