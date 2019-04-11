Mumbai: Dilip Vengsarkar set to be Mumbai Cricket Association's CIC chief

cricket

Dilip Vengsarkar

In an attempt to better their performance from last season, the Bombay High Court-appointed adhoc committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is set to appoint former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC) chairman.

Vengsarkar had resigned as MCA vice-president in 2017 following the Supreme Court's verdict that barred him from continuing as per the Lodha Committee recommendations. Current CIC chief Raju Kulkarni will continue to be a part of the committee.

The MCA's adhoc committee will also have to seek replacements for Amol Muzumdar and Sahil Kukreja, who resigned from the CIC to support the senior selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar. The selectors had no option but to quit after the General Body called for their sacking.

Rege likely chief selector

Once the CIC is back to full strength, they will set out to appoint the senior selection committee. mid-day has learnt that former Mumbai captain Milind Rege is likely to be re-appointed chief of selectors.

Rege's senior selection panel was dumped in 2017 by the MCA despite Mumbai making it to their second consecutive Ranji Trophy final. The CIC will also zero in on a suitable candidate to coach the Mumbai team.

Under coach Vinayak Samant, Mumbai won the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy to begin the season with a bang, but their failure to make it to the Ranji Trophy knockout took the sheen away of their historic triumph. Mumbai was unlucky not to make the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 final after just one loss [v Karnataka] in the Super League stage.

