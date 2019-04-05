Mumbai: DJ Aqeel frisked by police at Andheri lounge

crime

The police had received a tip-off that Aqeel was in possession of some drugs. He was frisked as per the standard operating procedure and was released after nothing illegal was recovered from him.

The Mumbai crime branch had to walk out of a lounge in Andheri west empty-handed after frisking city's one of the most famous disc jockeys, DJ Aqeel, during his performance. The police had received a tip-off that Aqeel was in possession of some drugs.

A senior crime branch officer has confirmed that the raid was conducted on Saturday after they received information that a person who was performing at the lounge was in possession of cocaine and has planned to sell it there.

The officer added that Aqeel was frisked as per the standard operating procedure and was released after nothing illegal was recovered from him.

Sources close to Aqeel told mid-day, "The wrong information was passed on to the police because some of his rivals want to destroy his reputation as he has been very successful in his profession. His legal team is looking into it." When contacted, Aqeel refused to comment.

