Mumbai: Doctors at JJ Hospital go on strike over staff assault

Doctors and nurses seen protesting outside the hospital

Over 400 resident doctors from JJ Hospital have gone on an indefinite strike after two resident doctors and one nurse were injured when family members of a patient attacked them, following the patient's death. The incident occurred in a female ward early Saturday morning at JJ Hospital.

The nurses who joined in the strike, called it off early evening. Among those assaulted were first year junior resident Dr Shalmali Dharmadhikari and her senior, second year junior resident Dr Atish Parikh. These doctors had communicated the news of the patient's demise to her family.

A nurse and another patient's relative who rushed to the doctors' rescue were also attacked. While the two doctors were moved to the Special Nursing Home on the third floor of the hospital, the nurse and the relative were discharged. Four of the five accused were arrested by the Mumbai police on Saturday afternoon and have been booked under relevant sections of Maharashtra Medical Practitioner Act and Public Property Damage Prevention Act.

