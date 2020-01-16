Mumbai: Dombivli man dies of cardiac arrest during fort trek

A 34-year-old trekking enthusiast from Dombivli said goodbye to his wife and a year old son on Saturday night before leaving for his 121st trek to Khopoli. Next morning, Krishna Manohar Parte along with his friends completed a trek to the Anaghai Fort, but did not return home alive.

Parte, according to his post-mortem report, died of cardiac arrest. Police said he was found in an unconscious state by other trekkers around 9.45 am.

Rahul Meshram, owner of TreKshitiZ Sanstha that organised the trek, said Parte was enthusiastic as always and had climbed half the fort from where he was pulled on top of a rock hill where fell asleep.

"Parte sat near a tree and soon slumped as if sleeping. We thought he was resting, but when we started calling his name, he did not respond," Meshram said. "We went to check on him and our medical expert found him unconscious. His breathing as well as pulse was too low. While one team went down to the Kalamb village to enquire about a doctor, another prepared a stretcher to take him down."

They managed to get help from another trek group, Shiv Durga, whose Sunil Gaikwad said, "While being brought down in a stretcher, Parte was hurt twice. It was a Sunday so the primary health centre in Kalamb was closed and doctors at Parali road refused to treat him fearing it was a police case. Later, with the help of police we brought him to Khopoli where doctors declared him brought dead by 11 am."

