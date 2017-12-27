Mumbai: Duo dupe senior citizen of 40 pounds during ride from domestic to international airport

The airport police are looking for two men after booking them for allegedly taking 40 pounds from a senior citizen to ferry him from the domestic airport to the international airport

They duped Borivli resident Janak Thakkar, 62, on December 19, around 10.30 pm, while ferrying him from the domestic airport to the international one. They asked him to pay up 40 pounds (approx Rs 3,400) for the ride. Thakker gave them the money, but registered a complaint with the airport police.

