Mumbai: Eight Bandra eateries shut for fire safety violations

The Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation has temporarily shut down eight restaurants in Bandrs for violating regulations related to fire safe and carrying out illegal constructions. Further, another three joints have been served legal notices and asked to comply with the existing requirements within a month's time.

The popular restaurants are all located in Bandra West's swanky ONGC Colony Lane. A report in the Mumbai Mirror states that the restaurants to be shut down include Door No 1, Broaster Chicken, Doolally Taproom, Quench, Candies, Scribble Stories, Café Coffee Day and Ms LJ Restaurant.

The move comes in the wake of the Kamala Mills tragedy, following which the civic body has been conducting stringent fire safety checks across the city. Several complaints of fire safety violations were received against the eateries involved.

The report also quotes assistant municipal commissioner, H-west ward, Sharad Ughade, as having stated, "Their operations will remain suspended till they fully comply with fire-safety norms and get rid of all illegal constructions."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar met Additional Municipal Commissioner (western suburbs) I A Kundan regarding the unauthorised construction and fire safety violations of eateries in the ONGC Colony lane. During the meeting, he was assured that action had already been taken against the eateries.

Speaking to mid-day, Shelar said, "I met the additional municipal commissioner and raised the issue. Officials assured me that action had been taken, that licences of many eateries had been suspended, and more would be done to tackle violators."

