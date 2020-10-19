Mumbai emerges as major destination for drug traffickers in NCB's pan-India operations

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has launched a pan-India operation against the illegal use of drugs and Mumbai has emerged as the prime destination for contraband. In synchronised operations in Mumbai and other parts of the country, the NCB has made various seizures and arrests which have ramifications on the narcotics supply chain.

NCB is conducting massive operations against drug traffickers. In the pursuit of operations against drug trafficking, NCB has been conducting regular raids on possible hideouts of drug traffickers, after identifying their modus operandi and whereabouts.

In Mumbai, one kg of cocaine, two kg of P.C.P. (Phencyclidine), 29.3 kg MDA and 70grams of Mephedrone have been seized.

In a separate operation, 56 kg of Hashish was seized in Jammu and its main receiver was arrested from Mumbai.

Operation 1

On the basis of specific information, a NCB team seized one kg of cocaine and two kg of P.C.P. (Phencyclidine) from a person identified as M. Ahmed from Vasai in Palghar on October 12.

During interrogation, Ahmed revealed that the contraband was provided by one S.K. Saurabh for selling it further. NCB team developed intelligence and on the basis of manual intelligence and technical surveillance, apprehended S.K Saurabh on October 13 from Vasai. The sustained interrogation of Saurabh resulted in further recovery of 29.3 kg of MDA from his shop/godown on October 14. Saurabh further revealed that the drugs belong to A. Khanivadekar and R. Khanivadekar.

A. Khanivadekar has been apprehended and is under interrogation. During questioning, he revealed that his brother R. Khanivadekar is accused in a DRI case of 483 kgs of Ephidrine and is out on bail. Before the DRI raid, they had shifted the contrabands to Saurabh’s shop/godown.

Operation 2

NCB Jammu Zonal Unit personnel seized 56.4 kg of Charas concealed in 55 packets at Nagrota in Jammu on October 15 and apprehended M. Gupta, A. Gambir and Sonia - all residents of Delhi.

The anti-drug team also sized Rs 1,91,000 and an XUV 500 SUV, which was used to conceal and transport the contraband. The Charas was destined for Mumbai. The prime suspect of 56 kg charas case, Faruk Chandbadhsah Shaikh of Mumbai, was apprehended along with his associate Kurban Ali.

During further interrogation, they revealed that they were also involved in one case of Mumbai, in which 6 kg Charas was seized from their other associates.

Operation 3

The NCB officials apprehended one Pradeep Rajaram Sahni with 70 grams of Mephedrone in Andheri West. Pradeep disclosed that he used to supply Mephedrone to various persons in the Andheri and Juhu area. He was employed as peon/runner with Balaji Telefilms Pvt. Ltd through a third party. The further distribution network of Pradeep is being investigated.

Operation 4

The NCB sleuths arrested one Nigerian national identified as Uka Emeka alias Godwin and seized four grams of cocaine from him. The seized drug originated from a South American country and the drug trafficker is suspected to be delivering the contraband in the areas of Pali Hill, Bandra, Andheri, Juhu and Khar area.

