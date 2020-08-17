Search

Mumbai: Empty building collapses near Rizvi College in Bandra

Updated: Aug 17, 2020, 21:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Police officials and a team of fire brigade are the spot

Pic/Shadab Khan
Pic/Shadab Khan

An empty building collapsed at Bandra near Rizvi college on Monday. 

More details are awaited.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK