Mumbai: EOW nabs 2 city builders for cheating Dubai businessman

The accused Vinod Surana and Santosh Muthiyan

The Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has finally arrested two city developers in connection with the 2017 cheating case lodged against them by businessman Rahul Gupta, who is based in Dubai. Gupta has alleged that the accused duped him of Rs 45 crore.

A senior EOW officer arrested Vinod Surana and Santosh Muthiyan from Aurangabad late on Wednesday, and the duo was produced in court in Mumbai on Thursday. "They have been remanded in police custody till October 31," the officer added.

mid-day had reported in June about the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court issuing a non-bailable warrant against Surana and Muthiyan in a Rs 13-crore cheque-bouncing case. The two had then approached the Bombay High Court against the order.

The HC had cancelled the warrant and directed the lower court to complete hearing in the case within three months. Gupta, a Mumbai-based businessman who shifted to Dubai, claimed to have invested Rs 7 crore with the two in 2011 on being assured returns of Rs 13 crore, besides putting in Rs 32 crore in a residential project - Flamingo - coming up in Chikalthana MIDC, Aurangabad.

"I invested a huge amount with these two. But they did not keep any of their promises on returns. With no hope of getting any money back from them, I lodged a complaint with the EOW," said Gupta, adding, "The police have been very cooperative. I have complete faith in the law-enforcement agency and judiciary. Now that they have been arrested, I am hopeful of recovering my investment." Despite repeated attempts, DCP (EOW) Parag Manere remained unavailable for comment.

