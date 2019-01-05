Mumbai events: Check out charcoal exhibition by artist Ratna Vira

things-to-do

The eyes in her charcoals speak of the stories within the struggles, and the experiences of the people she draws

Ratna Vira's work with Charcoal

Ratna Vira is among the few Indian authors who writes and paints. She is known for her charcoals and mainly makes faces that express the different facets - stories of life and the world. The eyes in her charcoals speak of the stories within the struggles, and the experiences of the people she draws.

After a career where Ratna Vira worked at the CXO level in multinational and leading Indian corporates, she turned to writing fiction in English, with her work highlighting issues of deep social concern. Her first book, Daughter By Court Order, was a national bestseller, reaching 4th in the Indian fiction lists in 2014, and it was featured in The New York Times. In the book, she talks boldly about issues of feudalism and the rights of women. This theme carried forward into her second book, It's Not About You, which was in the list of 35 Top Fiction and Non-Fiction Books of 2016. The book is about a single mother dealing with the school and the world when her son is found battered, beaten and bullied at school. Ratna is presently working on her third book which again holds up a mirror to society. Ratna’s creativity extends to art.

She did her Masters from the London School of Economics, UK and is an alumnus of St Stephen’s College, Delhi. Ratna has been a guest speaker at leading schools, universities including Oxford and Cambridge, international business schools, Lit Festivals and has also been part of several distinguished panels.

What: Studies in Charcoal by Ratna Vira.

Where: The Gallery by Beyond & More, DGP House, Ground floor, 88C Old Prabhadevi Road, Mumbai.

Contact: Sanjay Pareek, Co-founder - Beyond & More, 9820339765

The Exhibition is on till January 31, 2019

