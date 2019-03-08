Mumbai events: In the true spirit of women's day

things-to-do

Listen to theatre actor Kyla Olivia D'Souza contemplate the meaning of those suggestions at the upcoming edition of Readings in the Shed

Feminism 101

In her book, Feminist Manifesto, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie offers 15 poignant suggestions on how to raise a feminist. Listen to theatre actor Kyla Olivia D'Souza contemplate the meaning of those suggestions at the upcoming edition of Readings in the Shed.

On March 9, 6 pm

At Library, Max Mueller Bhavan, Kala Ghoda.

Free

Colours of empowerment

Gaze at the works of 18 women artists including Anu Puri, Ghayathri Desai (artwork in pic) and Uma Nair at the exhibition, Women Empowerment. Through their paintings, the artists share the inspiration that defines their colour palette.

Till March 15, 11 am to 6 pm

At DD Neroy Gallery, Sandhurst Bridge, Chowpatty.

Call 23611124

All about Bandra's leading ladies

Sign up for a walk around Bandra organised by Dr Simin Patel, author-architect Clement DeSylva and Jamjar Diner, where you will be introduced to traffic cop Anita and the fisherwomen of Bandra Bazaar among other leading ladies.

On March 9, 9 am

Meeting point Mount Mary Church.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 999 (with breakfast)

Tunes of fusion for a cause

Attend the Mumbai Fuzikk concert featuring Aditya Kalyanpur, Priyanka Barve and Shikharnaad Qureshi among other young musicians. Proceeds will go to Urmi Foundation, in aid of mothers of special children.

On Tonight, 8.30 pm

At Prabhodhankar Thackeray Auditorium, Borivli West.

Call 9820214076

Because it all begins early

How we raise our boys is a pertinent question, answers to which will be discussed at The Gender Lab's session, which will also deal with breaking fixed notions of masculinity, and engendering empathy.

On Tonight, 7 pm

At G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi.

RSVP info@g5a.org

Laughter, the best medicine

Gather your gal pals for FemaPalooza, a laugh fest meant for women only. The line-up includes Jeeya Sethi, Sonali Thakker, Prashasti Singh, Kajol Srinivasan, Unnati Marfatia, Kruti Kattegi and Niveditha Prakasam.

On March 9, 8 pm

At Above The Habitat, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates