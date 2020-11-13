Mumbai: Excise department seizes Rs 6 crore worth of illicit liquor in three weeks

The excise department started Mission All Out to crack down on October 24 to crack down on liquor smugglers. Representational pic

The state excise department has begun 'Mission All Out' to crack down on illegal liquor smugglers from October 24. Under the mission, the department has so far

seized Rs 6,19,32,000 worth of illegal liquor.

The excise department ensures that there is no counterfeit liquor floating about in the state and accordingly, strict action is taken against those found guilty. However, in the last few months, the sale of illegal liquor saw a major rise. Hence, State Excise Commissioner Kantilal Umap had a discussion with his officers and began 'Mission All Out.'

In the last three weeks, under the campaign, 3,716 cases were registered and action was taken against 2,475 people while 215 vehicles were seized. In Thane district, 143 people were arrested in 238 cases and illegal liquor worth R66 lakh was seized, in Nagpur, liquor worth Rs 23 lakh was seized in 226 cases, while in Mumbai city and suburban areas, liquor worth Rs 37 lakh was seized in 153 cases.

As a part of the mission, two new check posts have been set up in Kolhapur district to prevent the illegal sale of liquor from other districts. Officers and staff on duty at the check post will be given duty on the lines of the RTO. Posting changes will be done every two months to ensure that the officers and staff at the check posts don't develop a rapport with the smugglers.

According to an official, "Officers and employees will be placed at the check post in rotation every two months. Authorities have been instructed to file a charge sheet in the court within 60 days of the arrest of the accused in the illegal liquor case."

Talking to mid-day, Umap said, "People's participation with the government is necessary to completely curb the sale of illicit liquor in the state. Illegal traders are on the radar. Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA), deportation and preventive action will be taken against them."

