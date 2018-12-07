Mumbai: Exhibition that celebrates art and craft at Worli

things-to-do

Drop by to support art and craft works by kids from The Happy Home and School for the Blind

exhibition

The annual exhibition presented by The Happy Home and School for the Blind is set to wow visitors with woodwork, handloom, ceramics and mosaics, all created by visually-challenged students of the school. You can buy the products and watch these artworks being made at demonstrations at the venue.

"All these activities are geared to make life simpler for children with limited vision. For example, using glass-cutters for mosaic work. Pottery is all about feeling wi­th the fingers as is weaving. We train these kids to be independent.

In fact, eight boys who teach these crafts to the kids are also visually challenged," says Meher Banaji, director. She also explains how music is a great employment opportunity for these kids. "At least 12 kids who we­re here have travelled abroad wi­th their bands. Music is therapeutic. I feel these activities boost the kids' self-esteem," she concludes.

On December 7 to 10; 10 am to 6 pm

At Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli

