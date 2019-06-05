Mumbai: Explosives found from Shalimar express train with note

national

Shalimar Express pic/ Rajendra B. Aklekar

Mumbai Police on Wednesday found explosives from Shalimar express coming from West Bengal, Kolkata at Kurla Terminus. The alleged explosives were found with a message saying, "Hum kya kar sakte hain wo BJP ko dikhana hai' (We have to show BJP what we can do)."

The alleged incident came hard on heels after ISIS messages were found written on a bridge in Uran, Navi Mumbai. The incident created panic like the situation at Kurla Terminus, and the whole station was vacated. The Forensic Scientific Lab (FSL) team was deployed at the station and launched an investigation.



Explosives found in Shalimar Express

According to India Today, police claimed that the explosives looked like gelatin sticks but had firecracker powder inside. Shockingly, wires and battery were also found attached with the explosives. Reportedly, Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is also investigating the matter.

After the incident created a panic-like situation in the city, checking at various places has been increased.

A police officer said, "We are taking it seriously. Even if this is just to scare, it is a very dangerous act. The explosives have been connected with a wire. They did not have any detonator but if the explosives come in contact with fire they can actually blast."

The alleged explosives were found by one of the cleaners, who went inside the train to start the cleaning work when Shalimar express reached Kurla Terminus at 7.30 in the morning. The explosives were in a box beneath the seat.

As part of the investigation, police are now scanning all the CCTV footage of Kurla Terminus and trying to find out people who deboarded the train from that particular boogie. The cops are only relying on CCTV cameras.